The committees were constituted on food and beverages, food processing technology, and chemical and allied products. It would "act as a think-tank, and submit its suggestions and recommendations to the government for policies to boost exports", TPCI said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 17:13 IST
Three committees set up to suggest ways to boost exports of food, beverages: TPCI

The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) on Tuesday said it has set up three committees that will submit detailed recommendations to the government to boost exports of food, chemicals, food processing and beverages. The committees were constituted on food and beverages, food processing technology, and chemical and allied products.

It would "act as a think-tank, and submit its suggestions and recommendations to the government for policies to boost exports", TPCI said in a statement. It said Laxman Singh Rathore, president of International Business of Ramdev Food Products Pvt Ltd, was elected chairman of the sector specific committee on food and beverages.  The committee on the food processing technology will be chaired by R Senguttuvan, CEO of ITC Limited (Printing and Packaging Division).

It added that the committee on chemical will be chaired by Manish Shah, managing director of Tanya Exports. "These committees will meet regularly and will represent the demand and concerns of the industry at various forums," it said.

