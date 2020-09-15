Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chandigarh University bags Overall Diamond Rating in the prestigious QS I-Gauge 2020 Indian Universities Rating

QS I-Gauge Rating agency has released the 2020 version of the prestigious ratings of India's top and elite Universities and Institutions. Chandigarh University Gharuan has managed to barge in Top 20 Educational Institutions of India Ratings with Overall Diamond Rating.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:05 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:05 IST
Chandigarh University bags Overall Diamond Rating in the prestigious QS I-Gauge 2020 Indian Universities Rating
Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu and Registrar, Dr. S.S.Sehgal showing the Certificate of Ranking by QS I-Gauge Indian Universities Ranking 2020. Image Credit: ANI

Chandigarh [India], September 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): QS I-Gauge Rating agency has released the 2020 version of the prestigious ratings of India's top and elite Universities and Institutions. Chandigarh University Gharuan has managed to barge in Top 20 Educational Institutions of India Ratings with Overall Diamond Rating. In addition, Chandigarh University has emerged as top University (First Position) in Innovation parameter which is a recognition of the institution as the Best Research University in India. QS I-Gauge Indian Universities Ratings are part of the World Universities Rankings and Ratings released every year by the prestigious Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) which is an in-depth analysis of higher education institutions around the world.

"This year, about 20 Indian Universities and Institutes have bagged Diamond Rating and Chandigarh University has become the Youngest University of India and first University of Punjab to be placed amongst the top 20 elite educational institutes of India. In addition, Chandigarh University has become the only University of North India to bag Diamond Rating in 7 parameters which included Teaching & Learning, Faculty Quality, Employability, Student Diversity, Infrastructure Facilities, Social Responsibility and Innovations," said Chancellor Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, while giving details about the QS I-Gauge Ratings 2020. Dr S.S. Sehgal, Registrar, Chandigarh University was also present during the media interaction.

"The 2020 edition of QS I-Gauge Ratings has placed 20 Indian Universities or Institutions in the Diamond Ratings while there are 32 Educational Institutions with Gold Ratings and 10 Institutions with Silver Ratings," added Chancellor, Chandigarh University. Earlier in 2019, Chandigarh University had become the youngest university of the country to get A+ Grade in its first cycle by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). "Students are the major beneficiary of the prestigious rankings and ratings of Universities by National & International Rating Agencies as it opens new avenues for them. Rankings & Ratings are endorsement of quality education which enhances employability opportunities in Industry, recognition & acceptance for Government aided research funding, credit transfer benefit to the students going abroad," said Dr S.S. Sehgal, Registrar, Chandigarh University. "Chandigarh University has managed to scale new heights in National Ranking and Ratings within short span of its existence as it has been able to perform in every sphere of higher education. In the research domain, Chandigarh University was ranked All India 2nd and first in Stand-alone University category for filing highest number of patents 334 in a year for 2018-19. The rating was released by Office of Controller General of Patent Designs and Trademarks, Government of India," further added Dr Sehgal.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana BJP leader calls Jaya Bachchan 'hypocrite' over zero hour notice, asks whom she was trying to 'protect'

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party BJP Chief spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Tuesday slammed Member of Parliament MP Jaya Bachchan for giving a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry and calle...

UK coronavirus study to trial vaccine delivery through inhalers

A small coronavirus clinical study has been launched in the UK this week to explore the effects of delivering vaccines directly to the bodys airways using an inhaler. Imperial College London researchers said they will assess the safety and ...

Consumer confidence up marginally in Sep: Survey

Consumer confidence index has shown a marginal uptick of 1.1 percentage points in September 2020, according to a monthly survey. The Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index PCSI for India has shown upturn across all its four sub-...

Indian national returns home after serving jail term in Pakistan

An Indian national has been handed over to the Border Security Force at the Wagah border, two years after he completed his jail term on crossing into Pakistan inadvertently, officials said on Tuesday. Anil Chamaru, a resident of Madhya Prad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020