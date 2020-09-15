Loans worth Rs 45 cr sanctioned under CM self employment scheme

Loans worth Rs 45 crore have been sanctioned so far to 1,216 applicants in Uttarakhand under the Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana, a self-employment scheme launched to benefit lakhs of migrants who returned to their home state following the COVID-19 outbreak. Sharing the information on social media on Tuesday, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said besides this, loans worth Rs 2.64 crore have already been distributed among the beneficiaries for 86 projects under the scheme

Around 4.50 lakh migrants returned to the state in the wake of the pandemic and the state government launched the scheme especially for them on May 13. Employment based schemes being run by different departments have been made more attractive and brought under one umbrella in the name of Mukhya Mantri Swarojgar Yojana where people can chose their occupation according to their skills and aptitudes

Rawat said the Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Srijan programme is also being successfully implemented alongside it with loans worth Rs 65.91 crore being sanctioned. Out of these, loans worth 38.54 crore have already been distributed among the beneficiaries, he said.