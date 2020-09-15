Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani Green Energy's market valuation crosses Rs 1 lakh cr mark  

Adani Green Energy has entered the elite club of companies commanding a market valuation of Rs 1 lakh crore, helped by continuous rally in its share price. Its shares closed at Rs 670.65, with a gain of 4.99 per cent on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:20 IST
Adani Green Energy's market valuation crosses Rs 1 lakh cr mark  

Adani Green Energy has entered the elite club of companies commanding a market valuation of Rs 1 lakh crore, helped by continuous rally in its share price. The company is also Adani Group's most valued firm in terms of market valuation.

At close of trade on Tuesday, the company's market valuation was Rs 1,04,890.62 crore on the BSE. Its shares closed at Rs 670.65, with a gain of 4.99 per cent on the BSE. The closing price was also its 52-week high. It was the third consecutive day of gain for Adani Green Energy.

On the NSE, the scrip closed 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 670.80. Among other group companies, Adani Enterprises has a market capitalisation of Rs 31,405.08 crore, while Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has a valuation of Rs 71,629.41 crore.

Adani Transmission's valuation is Rs 29,562.90 crore, Adani Gas is at Rs 22,782.57 crore, while Adani Power has a valuation of Rs 14,328.53 crore on the BSE. Adani Green Energy on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.75 crore for June quarter.

The company's stock has seen a remarkable rally this year, jumping over 300 per cent..

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

JD(S) MLA Gowrishankar tests positive for COVID-19

Turmakuru Rural JDS MLA D C Gowrishankar on Tuesday said he has tested positive COVID-19. As I had a fever, I underwent COVID test and the report has come positive.On the advice of Doctors, Im undergoing treatment at home, the MLA said in a...

Maha govt launches public campaign to curb COVID-19 spread

The Maharashtra governments My Family, My Responsibility campaign will help combat COVID-19 and sarpanches in the state should implement it effectively in villages, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday as he launched the initiati...

Defying fatwa, Iraqis flock to COVID cemetery to exhume dead, re-bury elsewhere

It took Abu Haider and his relatives several hours to dig up his nephews grave and exhume the body at a cemetery in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf built especially for COVID-19 victims.When they had finished, they shrouded the body in whi...

Euro zone bond yields steady, react little to ZEW positive surprise

Euro zone bond yields were steady to a touch lower on Tuesday, shrugging off positive economic sentiment data from Germany and an improvement in risk appetite which lifted global stock markets. Yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries rose one bas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020