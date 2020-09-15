Left Menu
Development News Edition

CARE reaffirms rating on Can Fin Homes' Rs 4.5k cr debt issue

"On review of recent developments including removal of credit watch of rating of Canara Bank, principal shareholder of CFHL and operational and financial performance of the company for FY20 and Q1FY21, the rating was reviewed," Can Fin Homes said. CFHL had reported 15 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 93.16 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:38 IST
CARE reaffirms rating on Can Fin Homes' Rs 4.5k cr debt issue

Canara Bank-promoted housing finance firm Can Fin Homes (CFHL) on Tuesday said CARE Ratings has reaffirmed its A1 plus rating on its commercial paper issue of up to Rs 4,500 crore. CARE Ratings has reviewed the ratings of the commercial paper issue of up to Rs 4,500 crore (outstanding Rs 1,850 crore), it said in a regulatory filing.

It has reaffirmed the rating 'CARE A1+', with rating action 'removed from credit watch with developing implications', the company said. "On review of recent developments including removal of credit watch of rating of Canara Bank, principal shareholder of CFHL and operational and financial performance of the company for FY20 and Q1FY21, the rating was reviewed," Can Fin Homes said.

CFHL had reported 15 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 93.16 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal. Income during the quarter was up at Rs 522.50 crore as against Rs 484.14 crore in the year-ago period.

In FY 2019-20, the net profit grew by 26.7 per cent to Rs 376.12 crore from Rs 296.74 crore in preceding fiscal. Can Fin Homes stock closed at Rs 434.45 apiece on BSE, up 1.97 per cent.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

17 people including staff, family members residing inside Delhi BJP office test COVID-19 positive

Seventeen people, including staff and their family members living inside the Delhi BJP office, have tested positive for COVID-19 following which the premises will remain closed for sanitisation on Wednesday, party leaders said. Delhi BJP me...

JD(S) MLA Gowrishankar tests positive for COVID-19

Turmakuru Rural JDS MLA D C Gowrishankar on Tuesday said he has tested positive COVID-19. As I had a fever, I underwent COVID test and the report has come positive.On the advice of Doctors, Im undergoing treatment at home, the MLA said in a...

Maha govt launches public campaign to curb COVID-19 spread

The Maharashtra governments My Family, My Responsibility campaign will help combat COVID-19 and sarpanches in the state should implement it effectively in villages, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Tuesday as he launched the initiati...

Defying fatwa, Iraqis flock to COVID cemetery to exhume dead, re-bury elsewhere

It took Abu Haider and his relatives several hours to dig up his nephews grave and exhume the body at a cemetery in the southern Iraqi city of Najaf built especially for COVID-19 victims.When they had finished, they shrouded the body in whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020