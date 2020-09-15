Amazon India opens two new fulfilment centres in Telangana

Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-09-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 20:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Amazon India expanded its fulfilment infrastructure in Telangana with two new fulfilment centres (FC) in Hyderabad. The expansion will help sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring states ahead of the festive season, Amazon India said in a release on Tuesday.

With this infrastructure, Amazon.in now offers storage capacity of more than 4.5 million cubic feet spread across four fulfilment centres to its more than 23,000 sellers in Telangana, it said. Amazon India has also expanded an existing sort centre to offer an overall sortation area of more than one lakh square feet, in Telangana, it said.

Amazon and Telangana have partnered on several initiatives since the commencement of its operations in India with thelargest fulfilment centre in the country located in Hyderabad,Prakash Kumar Dutta, Director of Fulfilment Centres & Supply Chain, Amazon India, said. "We are delighted to extend the partnership further with this additional investment in the State helping us deliver safely to our customers at their doorstep," he said.

"This network expansion will help create thousands of work opportunities and will further help us support small & medium businesses in the region to fulfil their customer orders seamlessly," Dutta said. The release quoted Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Industries), Telangana, as saying: "Amazon India's continued investment in Telangana is a testimony of our business- friendly policies and provision of high quality infrastructure." "These new facilities will provide tremendous growth tothe SMB sector and create job opportunities for local talent. We are pleased that this development by Amazon has come at an opportune time, ahead of the festivities."

