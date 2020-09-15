Left Menu
CSIR, Aurobindo Pharma collaborate to develop COVID-19 vaccine

Under the signed agreement between CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here and Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo will partner with CSIR for development of several novel COVID-19 vaccines, the CCMB said in a release on Tuesday. "The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Aurobindo Pharma Limited are pleased to announce a collaboration to develop vaccines to protect against SARS- CoV-2, also known as COVID-19," it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-09-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 22:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Aurobindo Pharma Limited would collaborate to develop vaccines to protect against COVID-19. Under the signed agreement between CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) here and Aurobindo Pharma, Aurobindo will partner with CSIR for development of several novel COVID-19 vaccines, the CCMB said in a release on Tuesday.

"The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and Aurobindo Pharma Limited are pleased to announce a collaboration to develop vaccines to protect against SARS- CoV-2, also known as COVID-19," it said. Three CSIR labs CCMB in Hyderabad, Institute of Medical Technology (IMTECH), Chandigarh and Indian Institute of Chemical Biology (IICB), Kolkata, are developing vaccine candidates using different technology platforms.

Aurobindo will undertake clinical development and commercialisation of the vaccines, it said. "Joining of hands of premier CSIR labs with industry for development of vaccines will amplify India's efforts in indigenous vaccine development and also help in preparedness for future pandemics," Shekhar C Mande, Director General, CSIR, said.

"Our labs are working on novel proteins for vaccine development that have the potential to address the need for a second-generation vaccine. We are happy to partner with Aurobindo who have proven manufacturing and commercialisation capabilities," Rakesh Mishra, Director, CSIR-CCMB said. "We are proud to join hands with CSIR for developing vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This collaboration further strengthens our COVID-19 vaccine development efforts.

We are already setting up a large-scale facility in Hyderabad for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine and other viral vaccines, the release quoted N Govindarajan, Managing Director, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, as saying. Apart from this collaboration, Aurobindo is already developing a vaccine for SARS COV-2 through its wholly owned US subsidiary Auro Vaccines.

The SARS COV-2 vaccine candidate is based on the company's proprietary replication-competent, attenuated, recombinant vesicular stomatitis (VSV, VesiculoVax) vaccine delivery platform, the release added.

