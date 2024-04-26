PBKS vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Win by 14 Runs
Punjab Kings amassed 262 runs in 18.4 overs, led by Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 108 and Shashank Singh's 68 not out. Prabhsimran Singh scored 54 before being run out.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2024 23:31 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 23:31 IST
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh run out 54 Jonny Bairstow not out 108 Rilee Rossouw c Shreyas Iyer b Narine 26 Shashank Singh not out 68 Extras: (lb-2, w-4) 6 Total: 262/2 in 18.4 overs Fall of wickets: 93-1, 178-2 Bowling: Dushmantha Chameera 3-0-48-0, Harshit Rana 4-0-61-0, Anukul Roy 2-0-36-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-24-1, Varun Chakaravarthy 3-0-46-0, Andre Russell 2-0-36-0, Ramandeep Singh 0.4-0-9-0.
