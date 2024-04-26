PBKS vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Win by 14 Runs

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh run out 54 Jonny Bairstow not out 108 Rilee Rossouw c Shreyas Iyer b Narine 26 Shashank Singh not out 68 Extras: (lb-2, w-4) 6 Total: 262/2 in 18.4 overs Fall of wickets: 93-1, 178-2 Bowling: Dushmantha Chameera 3-0-48-0, Harshit Rana 4-0-61-0, Anukul Roy 2-0-36-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-24-1, Varun Chakaravarthy 3-0-46-0, Andre Russell 2-0-36-0, Ramandeep Singh 0.4-0-9-0.

