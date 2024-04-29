Delhi Capitals take the crease against Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bat in an Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens here on Monday.

DC brought in Prithvi Shaw in place of Kumar Kushagra, while right-arm pacer Rasikh Salam Dar is also part of their playing XI.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer too made two changes in the line-up, bringing in Australian quick Mitchell Starc and right-arm pacer Vaibhav Arora.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Rasikh Salam Dar.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)