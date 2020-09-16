Ban on transfer of govt employees lifted in Rajasthan

Ban on transfer of govt employees lifted in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-09-2020 01:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 00:32 IST
The Rajasthan government on Tuesday lifted the ban from transfers and postings of government employees in all the departments.
The applications for transfer will be accepted online on the website of the department concerned in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
An order to this effect was issued by the administrative reforms department. Transfers will continue till October 31, according to the order.
