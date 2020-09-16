IndiGrid appoints banking and infra expert J K Agarwal as new CFO

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jyoti Kumar Agarwal as its Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. Agarwal comes with 20 years of experience in banking and infrastructure space where he has held senior level positions across a variety of functions.

A commerce graduate from St Xavier's College in Kolkata, he is also a qualified chartered accountant and a chartered financial analyst. Agarwal holds a master of business administration (MBA) from the Institute of Management in Kolkata. IndiGrid is the first infrastructure investment trust in the Indian power sector. It owns nine operating projects consisting of 20 transmission lines with 5,800 circuit km length and four substations with 7,735 mega volt amp transformation capacity.

It has assets under management worth Rs 12,100 crore. IndiGrid is managed by Sterlite Investment Managers Ltd which is majority owned by KKR. (ANI)