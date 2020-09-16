Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rainshine Entertainment and UK-based Five Fifty Five partner to develop and produce extraordinary stories for audiences worldwide

Rainshine Entertainment and Five Fifty Five announce an exciting strategic joint venture, where the two companies will work together to develop, produce, and distribute extraordinary long and short-form film and TV formats, audio podcasts, and Extended Reality (XR) content for audiences worldwide.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2020 12:38 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 12:38 IST
Rainshine Entertainment and UK-based Five Fifty Five partner to develop and produce extraordinary stories for audiences worldwide
Five Fifty Five. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Rainshine Entertainment and Five Fifty Five announce an exciting strategic joint venture, where the two companies will work together to develop, produce, and distribute extraordinary long and short-form film and TV formats, audio podcasts, and Extended Reality (XR) content for audiences worldwide. Rainshine Entertainment is a leading entertainment company that creates, nurtures, and develops content studios, which create fabulous content for Indian and global audiences, and Five Fifty Five is an award-winning UK based media company committed to content worth creating.

This joint association brings together two passionate minds from the industry - successful Entrepreneur, Investor, and Consultant, Neeraj Bhargava, who is the Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Rainshine Entertainment, and Kate Baxter, an award-winning international Filmmaker, Actor and Creative Director, and the Founder and CEO of Five Fifty Five. Leveraging the expertise and strengths of the two companies, this partnership unites them in their common endeavour to offer consumers a diverse and enthralling range of stories that spans genres and audiences.

Together, the companies hope to provide a platform for communities globally to tell their own unique stories, with a focus on the marginalized, the misunderstood, the overlooked, and the unheard. All this with a strong belief in consumerism being best driven by sustainability. Working closely with Creative Director Kate Baxter and her team from Five Fifty Five, this partnership will be supported by two other key members of the Rainshine team - Kiran Nithyanand, SVP, Emerging Business, and Harleen Chadha, Sr Product Manager.

Setting the wheels in motion, the initial set of IP franchises to be launched through this partnership include an untitled project, directed by Marine Corps Veteran and GLAAD-award-nominated filmmaker Elegance Bratton; an untitled Raoni Metuktire project, directed by Kate Baxter, about the first environmentalist and 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Raoni Metuktire, and edited by award-winning Eduardo Serrano; and The Dark Lady, based on the bestselling research and book 'Shakespeare's Dark Lady' by Dr John Hudson. Rainshine Entertainment and Five Fifty Five will also join hands to create a wide range of podcasts, led by Jack Bowman, an award-winning audio fiction writer, director, and producer, and Sandra Labady, well-known audio and digital content producer.

"Working alongside my colleague and friend, Neeraj Bhargava, I am thrilled to see opportunities for Five Fifty Five's international content to be produced and distributed to a global audience. Our partnership provides a wider platform for Five Fifty Five's development incubator which includes 50 plus creatives across 5 continents, speaking 30 plus languages. Never in history has there been a more urgent and opportune moment for the unheard voices we develop and support to be spread through traditional channels," said Kate Baxter, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Five Fifty Five on the new venture. "We are a team of passionate storytellers with a constant endeavor to offer high quality and engaging content across formats and genres. Staying true to this, we are delighted to partner with Five Fifty Five, a company that echoes what we believe in. This association presents an exciting opportunity to broaden the scope of our offerings and facilitate the global distribution of our combined work to a more diversified audience worldwide," said Neeraj Bhargava, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Rainshine Entertainment.

Here's a sneak peek into the impressive line-up of content that will be rolled out first as part of this joint venture: * Untitled project - Directed by Marine Corps Veteran and GLAAD-award-nominated filmmaker Elegance Bratton, this is the story of the first African-American regiment to fight in WWI, and how they moved the world against all odds on and off the battlefield. The project is a global, music-heavy, action-driven political-commentary that is a highly demanded show in the current social environment.

* Untitled Raoni Metuktire project - Directed by Kate Baxter and edited by award-winning Eduardo Serrano, this is the story of the first environmentalist and 2020 Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Raoni Metuktire, whose village is now in critical danger due to Brazilian president Bolsonaro's urgency to overtake their land and the Amazon rainforest, for international business deals with the likes of Donald Trump. * The Dark Lady - Based on the bestselling research and book 'Shakespeare's Dark Lady' by John Hudson, The Dark Lady is a shocking, hard-hitting, truly global true story about the critical thinking of the black Jewess credited with writing much of Shakespeare's work.

* Podcasts - The Fiction and Non-Fiction departments have multiple genre-bending podcasts under development. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

EU exec wants tougher 2030 climate target, billions in green bonds

The European Unions chief executive on Wednesday said the bloc should commit to deeper emissions cuts over the next decade, and pledged to use green bonds to finance its climate goals. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Yen benefits from caution before Fed meeting; European shares edge higher

Investors were generally cautious before the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, boosting the yen, as the rally that pushed up shares after Chinese and U.S. economic data in the previous session slowed in early London trading. Risk appeti...

Govt prepares draft rules to protect electricity consumers' rights

The power ministry has prepared draft rules providing for rights of electricity consumers for the first time, an official statement said on Wednesday. Union Power Ministry in a historic pro-consumer move drafts Electricity Rights of Consume...

No infiltration along Sino-Indian border in last 6 months: Govt tells RS

The government on Wednesday said there has been no infiltration along the Sino-Indian border in the last six months, while 47 infiltration bids have been reported along the Indo-Pak border during the period. The Union Home Ministry also inf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020