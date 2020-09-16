British Airways boss says taking drastic action to make it through winter

British Airways is taking every measure possible to make it through the winter and does not expect a quick return to flying because passengers remain too scared to travel, its boss said on Wednesday. BA CEO Alex Cruz told a parliamentary select committee that the airline was running at 25 to 30% of its normal flight schedule, prompting it to cut thousands of jobs.

"This is the worst crisis that British Airways has gone through in its 100 years of history," he said. "We're still fighting for our own survival. "We are taking every measure possible to make sure we can actually make it through this winter. We do not see a short-term coming back of our passengers. All the feedback we get ... is still pointing at a slow recovery process."