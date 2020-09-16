Left Menu
Development News Edition

British Airways boss says taking drastic action to make it through winter

British Airways is taking every measure possible to make it through the winter and does not expect a quick return to flying because passengers remain too scared to travel, its boss said on Wednesday. "We are taking every measure possible to make sure we can actually make it through this winter.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:21 IST
British Airways boss says taking drastic action to make it through winter
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

British Airways is taking every measure possible to make it through the winter and does not expect a quick return to flying because passengers remain too scared to travel, its boss said on Wednesday. BA CEO Alex Cruz told a parliamentary select committee that the airline was running at 25 to 30% of its normal flight schedule, prompting it to cut thousands of jobs.

"This is the worst crisis that British Airways has gone through in its 100 years of history," he said. "We're still fighting for our own survival. "We are taking every measure possible to make sure we can actually make it through this winter. We do not see a short-term coming back of our passengers. All the feedback we get ... is still pointing at a slow recovery process."

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

CBI court to give judgment in Babri mosque demolition case on Sept 30

A special CBI court hearing the Babri mosque demolition case will pronounce its judgment on September 30. Judge SK Yadav has directed all accused to remain present in the court on the day of judgment.Prominent among the 32 accused are forme...

Wagon jumps the track near level crossing in Odisha

A wagon of a goods train jumped off the track near a level crossing in Cuttack city on Wednesday, an official said. The empty goods train was on its way from Bhadrak to Khurda Road when one wagon slipped from the track near the level crossi...

DTIC welcomes UK donation of R50 million to Solidarity Fund

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition DTIC has welcomed the United Kingdom UK governments donation of R50 million to the Solidarity Fund.The grant is aimed at extending the Solidarity Funds ongoing efforts to counter the repercu...

British Airways boss says taking drastic action to make it through winter

British Airways is having to take every measure possible to make it through the winter because a fear of flying during the pandemic has destroyed any hope of a rapid return to normality, its boss said on Wednesday. BA CEO Alex Cruz told a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020