MINI Anywhere, Anytime. Switch to online with the MINI Online Shop

MINI India has introduced the MINI Online Shop. Customers can start their journey from online to on-road by simply visiting shop.mini.in, their destination for everything MINI.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 16-09-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 14:49 IST
MINI Online Shop. Image Credit: ANI

Gurugram (Haryana) [India] September 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MINI India has introduced the MINI Online Shop. Customers can start their journey from online to on-road by simply visiting shop.mini.in, their destination for everything MINI. They can explore the entire MINI range, configure a MINI of their choice, locate the nearest MINI dealer, request for a test drive or quotation, calculate EMI as well as book their favourite MINI at the click of a button.

"Creative and optimistic by nature, MINI is always up to something new. Digitalization is transforming our world and is now becoming an integral part of the overall customer journey. As a progressive brand MINI has always differentiated itself in engaging with its customers and fans. With the launch of the MINI Online Shop in India, we are able to enhance our footprint across the country, providing access to new customers while making their journey with MINI a lot safer and easier," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India. The customer journey on the MINI Online Shop customer is as follows:

* Visit shop.mini.in * Configure a MINI from the range of MINI models available in India

* Register on the MINI Online Shop to save your configuration and continue your journey * Customers can login and view their configuration and purchase history at any point

* Select an authorized MINI Dealer based on your location * Request for a Test Drive at home or a location of your choice

* Request for a Quotation and Calculate the EMI of you configured MINI * The MINI Online Shop also offers Trade-in options on an existing car

* Your MINI authorized Dealers will call and assist you with additional product information and finance options * Once ready, simply can click Book Online, follow the steps and confirm your booking

* Customers can make secure payments via the available payment options * Every MINI is put through a complete sanitization process and only then delivered to the customer's doorstep as per agreed timelines

The MINI Online Shop allows customers to browse, configure, and book from the entire range of MINI Models available in India. They can select a MINI Authorised Dealer closest to their location who can assist them through their online journey as well as provide hassle-free and customized Financial Solutions. Customers will also receive e-Mail and SMS notifications at key stages of their journey on the MINI Online Shop including Registration, Book a Test Drive, Request for a Quotation, Book Online, etc.

Customers visiting the MINI India website on www.mini.in can also click on Buy a MINI and will be directed to the MINI Online Shop or continue their journey on www.mini.in to configure their favourite MINI, post which they will be directed to the MINI Online Shop. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

