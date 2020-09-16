Malabar Gold enters Bihar, to open new store in Patna on Sept 19
Kerala-based Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Wednesday announced its entry in Bihar and said the company will open a new store in Patna virtually on September 19. Brand ambassador Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will grace the launch. "The store in Patna will help us further expand our presence in eastern India," Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed said in a statement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 17:59 IST
Kerala-based Malabar Gold and Diamonds on Wednesday announced its entry in Bihar and said the company will open a new store in Patna virtually on September 19. This is the first virtual launch of a store during the COVID-19 pandemic and is part of the company's vision to strengthen its retail presence in eastern India, it said. Brand ambassador Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor will grace the launch.
"The store in Patna will help us further expand our presence in eastern India," Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed said in a statement. He said the retail expansion is part of the company's plan to become the No. 1 gold retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and sales. "So, we have planned to triple the number of showrooms in the next five years," he added. The jewellery retail chain offers exquisitely designed gold jewellery for all occasions across age groups.
Currently, Kerala-based Malabar Gold and Diamonds has over 260 showrooms spread over 10 states with its annual turnover touching about Rs 30,000 crore..
ALSO READ
Kerala: Air Intelligence Unit seizes 225.38 gms of gold
Postone NEET or allocate centres to Bihar students based on their choice: LJP MP writes to Pokhriyal
Marking their respect for Pranab Mukherjee Congress postpones Bihar election rally for 3 days
Kerala Finance Minister's tweet on Vamana irks state BJP
2 constables end lives on Bihar Military Police campus