Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi allows REITs, InvITs to list on bourses operating in IFSC

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed emerging investment vehicles -- REITs and InvITs -- to list on stock exchanges operating in the International Financial Services Centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 19:09 IST
Sebi allows REITs, InvITs to list on bourses operating in IFSC

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday allowed emerging investment vehicles -- REITs and InvITs -- to list on stock exchanges operating in the International Financial Services Centre. Besides, the watchdog has asked bourses in the IFSC to evolve a detailed  framework prescribing the initial and continuous listing requirements for InvITs and REITs whose units are proposed to be listed.

In a circular, Sebi said units of Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) meeting certain conditions may be permitted to list on stock exchanges operating in the IFSC. Such units should be regulated by the securities market regulators in the permissible jurisdictions. Also, units of such emerging investment vehicles need to listed on any of the specified international exchanges in the permissible jurisdiction, as per Sebi.

The permissible jurisdictions and exchanges are the United States' NASDAQ and NYSE; Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan; Korea Exchange Inc of South Korea; the United Kingdom's (excluding British Overseas Territories) London Stock Exchange; France's Euronext Paris; Germany's Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. The country's only IFSC is in GIFT City near Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Fed expected to lift economic forecasts, extend vow to keep rates low

The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with somewhat rosier economic forecasts but a renewed pledge to keep interest rates low for as long as the worlds biggest economy needs to recover from its de...

Meghalaya govt withdraws odd-even rule for vehicles

The Meghalaya government on Wednesday withdrew its odd-even vehicle rationing system across the state except in the state capital, a notification issued by the Transport department said. The rule was introduced in June as a preventive measu...

SC upholds foreign tribunal award in favour of Vedanta for developing Ravva oil and gas fields

The Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the foreign arbitration tribunal award in favour of Vedanta Ltd formerly Cairn India Ltd and Videocon Industries Ltd to recover USD 476 million from the government, instead of USD 198 million capped by it,...

Parliament passes Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020. This paves the way for the establishment of a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic institution called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurved...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020