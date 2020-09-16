Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more senior executives at GoAir quit

Budget carrier GoAir continues to see the exodus of senior management level personnel with two more executives, including its Head of Flight Operations Nikhil Ved, parting ways with the Nusli Wadia-promoted no-frills airline, sources familiar with the development have said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 21:40 IST
Two more senior executives at GoAir quit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier GoAir continues to see the exodus of senior management level personnel with two more executives, including its Head of Flight Operations Nikhil Ved, parting ways with the Nusli Wadia-promoted no-frills airline, sources familiar with the development have said. Their departure comes close on the heels of half-a-dozen other senior executives, including the then CEO Vinay Dube quitting the carrier last month, whose majority of the employees are on "Leave Without Pay" mode for the last many months.

COVID-19 has impacted the aviation sector globally due to suspension of visa and travel services by many countries, including India, to combat the pandemic, with airlines struggling for survival in a low demand environment. The revenue of domestic airlines dropped by 85.7 per cent to Rs 3,651 crore in the June quarter from Rs 25,517 crore during April-June period 2019, the government informed Parliament on Wednesday. "After the resignation of some six senior executives in recent past, two more GoAir senior officials --head of flight operations Nikhil Ved and senior GM flight operations Manoj Arora-- have left the carrier," said a source.

Significantly, Ved had moved to the budget carrier from Jet Airways after it ceased operations in April last year. He joined the carrier following Dubey, the former Jet Airways CEO, boarded the Wadia's carrier first as an advisor and then stepped into the position of the CEO. "Ved's exit from the carrier was a foregone conclusion after Dubey was removed from the job last month," said another source.

GoAir, in an e-mail response to PTI on the quitting of the two executives said, "GoAir like any other carrier worldwide has been impacted by the unprecedented scenario owing to COVID 19...the airline has attempted to control costs wherever possible and is continually looking at several areas to optimise costs. In this context the airline is taking steps to realign the organisation structure." It also said it has taken "proactive measures in time to ensure that it remains agile, cost effective and scalable." Airlines worldwide have been deeply impacted with some of them even filing for bankruptcy, it said, adding, "for GoAir, the business model is scalable and to have least of the negative impact of this extreme situation, it took immediate proactive steps to ensure that the airline is able to cut its costs as is prudent with any commercial enterprise." The city-based carrier has around 6,700 employees and around as much as 4,000-4,500 of them are on leave without pay (LWP). "GoAir continues to assess the current market situation and will align its cost structures with the current flight operations. These are planned furloughs in order to minimise cash burn so that the staff count is aligned to the current scale of operations," the airline stated.

Given the uncertainty around the current situation and keeping the long-term growth trajectory planned for the airline, "we will take all possible steps to reduce cash burn as there is no certainty on the demand curve. We are looking at this as a short term measure to align the cost to the revenue to avoid negative impact of fixed costs," GoAir said.

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Peaky Blinders Season 6 title revealed, viewers can see death of a major character

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Worst is yet to come, we have to gear up: DMK MP warns over COVID-19 situation

DMK MP Dr. DNV Senthilkumar on Wednesday warned that there will be 65 lakh coronavirus cases by the end of the monsoon session of Parliament. I would like to give a warning to this house. We have crossed 50 lakh COVID-19 cases, and mark my ...

Fadnavis writes to Centre requests roll back of ban on onion exports

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has written to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, requesting him to lift the ban on onion exports. I request you to roll back the decision to ban the export ...

Crest gates lifted to discharge 50,000 cusecs from Andhra's Somasila

Authorities on Wednesday opened 10 of the 12 crest gates of Somasila reservoir in the Ananthasagaram area of Nellore district to discharge 50,000 cusecs of water into the Bay of Bengal.As the quantity of floodwater was huge, the officials a...

Muzaffarnagar records 103 fresh COVID-19 cases

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Muzaffarnagar climbed to 1,156 on Wednesday as 103 more people tested positive for the disease, while the death toll mounted to 50 with one more fatality, officials said. District Magistrate Selv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020