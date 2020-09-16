Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise before Fed; tech stocks pull down Nasdaq

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes rose on Wednesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve would continue to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, while a slide in tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq lower.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 22:49 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow rise before Fed; tech stocks pull down Nasdaq

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes rose on Wednesday on hopes that the Federal Reserve would continue to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, while a slide in tech stocks dragged the Nasdaq lower. The central bank's two-day meeting is its first under a newly adopted framework that promises to shoot for inflation above 2% to make up for periods where it is running below that target.

The Federal Open Market Committee will release its policy statement and economic projections at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT), followed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell's virtual news briefing half an hour later. "They have a very loose monetary policy right now and we expect that to continue ... the Federal Reserve is the stock market's best friend," said Christopher Grisanti, chief equity strategist at MAI Capital Management in Cleveland.

The Fed will also be releasing its "dot plot" projection of interest rates, which is a chart of dots representing the anonymous, individual rate projections of Fed policymakers for the next few years. The Nasdaq flitted between gains and losses in choppy afternoon trading, while the S&P 500 technology subindex fell 0.6%.

Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp fell between 0.6% and 2%, accounting for the biggest drags on the tech-heavy index. "The large cap tech stocks obviously have done great especially in the face of a pandemic. Now they're taking a breather," Grisanti said.

Wall Street's main indexes attempted a comeback from a tech-driven slump earlier in the month that saw the Nasdaq Composite index slip into correction territory in just three sessions. At 12:54 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 194.15 points, or 0.69%, at 28,189.75, the S&P 500 was up 8.42 points, or 0.25%, at 3,409.62 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 32.32 points, or 0.29%, at 11,158.00.

Mixed data has also kept investors on edge about the pace of an economic recovery as latest figures showed U.S. consumer spending slowed in August, with a key retail sales gauge unexpectedly declining. Delivery firm FedEx Corp rose 6.1% after reporting a bigger-than-expected quarterly profit, helped in part by price hikes and lower fuel costs.

FedEx gained the most on the Dow Jones Transports index , which rose 1.2%. The index is often seen as a barometer of economic health. Spotify Technology SA fell 1.5% after Apple Inc announced a bundled plan for all its services that lowered the cost of Apple Music subscriptions.

Eastman Kodak Co jumped 37% after a law firm hired by the photography equipment maker said its chief executive officer's securities transactions around the time the company learned it could receive a $765 million government loan did not violate internal policies. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 3.13-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 2.53-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 23 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 67 new highs and 10 new lows.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Man, woman found dead in suspected suicide cases

Bodies of a man and a woman were found on Wednesday in separate incidents of suspected suicides, police said. The 40-year-old mans body was found hanging from a tree near Hindon river in Phase 2 police station area, they said.The deceaseds ...

Lockdown: J-K admin facilitated return of 4.49 lakh stranded residents

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has brought back 4.49 lakh residents of the Union territory stranded in other parts of the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, official data showed. According to it, the administration has rec...

Hurricane Sally swamps Gulf Coast with massive floods, 'unreal' rain

Hurricane Sally uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on Wednesday as the powerful storm brought historic and catastrophic flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast, the National Hurrican...

Trump team says Dems eroding trust in vaccine

President Donald Trumps campaign is accusing Joe Biden and Kamala Harris of seeking to undermine public confidence in a coronavirus vaccineOn a call for reporters Wednesday hosted by the campaign, Trump surrogate and Ohio Rep. Brad Wenstrup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020