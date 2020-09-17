Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria forming agency to manage seized cash and property

Last year, it seized $40 million worth of jewellery and a gold iPhone from a property in Nigeria belonging to a former oil minister. The anti-graft agency in the past has also seized an ill-gotten apartment block and other real estate. In July, Nigeria suspended the EFCC chief after the justice minister accused the agency of diverting funds that had been recovered during investigations into graft.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 17-09-2020 02:35 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 02:14 IST
Nigeria forming agency to manage seized cash and property
Representative image. Image Credit: Facebook

Nigeria plans to form an agency to manage the hundreds of millions of dollars in assets seized domestically or returned from abroad following anti-corruption probes, the justice minister said on Wednesday. The oil-producing nation has repatriated more than $300 million this year that officials determined were the proceeds of corruption. Last year, it seized $40 million worth of jewellery and a gold iPhone from a property in Nigeria belonging to a former oil minister.

The anti-graft agency in the past has also seized an ill-gotten apartment block and other real estate. Justice Minister Abubakar Malami said the plan would create a one-stop shop to manage seized assets in an open and accountable way.

Malami called the plan the "next level of transparency," and said the agency could also give the Finance Ministry a budget for recovered assets. Nigeria has struggled for decades with endemic corruption, and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley raised concerns this year about the return of money due to worries over whether there were "proper safeguards to prevent the further misuse of funds."

Currently, seized or returned cash and assets go to whichever agency got them, be it the police, state security service or the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. In July, Nigeria suspended the EFCC chief after the justice minister accused the agency of diverting funds that had been recovered during investigations into graft.

TRENDING

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

Joint mobile teams will enforce safety norms in Pondy: Bedi

Nigeria: Arik Air resumes normal flight operations after disruption by aviation unions members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Buffett-backed Snowflake's value doubles in stock market's largest software debut

Snowflake Incs shares more than doubled in their New York Stock Exchange debut on Wednesday, a day after the Warren Buffett-backed data warehouse company raised more than 3 billion in the largest U.S. listing of the year thus far. Snowflake...

Bucs' Brady makes home debut against Panthers

It still figures that all eyes will be on Tom Brady in his second game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This time, the veteran makes his home debut with his new team, which takes on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon at Raymond James S...

Senator Rubio urges Trump to scrap TikTok-Oracle deal if ByteDance ties remain

Marco Rubio and five other Republican senators called on the Trump administration to reject a proposed deal for Oracle Corp to become a trusted technology provider for popular social media platform TikToks U.S. operations, if ties to Chines...

Two players, five personnel test positive for COVID-19

Two NFL players were among the seven new positive COVID-19 tests recorded from Sept. 6-12, the league and the union announced Wednesday. A total of 40,479 tests were administered to 7,437 players and team personnel.That breaks down to 15,95...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020