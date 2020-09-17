JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 1,342 cr

Left Menu
Engineering firm JMC Projects (India) on Thursday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,342 crore in the domestic and international markets. In a filing to the BSE, the company said it has won Rs 725 crore worth infrastructure project in east Asia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 10:42 IST
Engineering firm JMC Projects (India) on Thursday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 1,342 crore in the domestic and international markets. In a filing to the BSE, the company said it has won Rs 725 crore worth infrastructure project in east Asia. The said it has secured water supply projects in Odisha totalling Rs 471 crore and a building project in north India of Rs 146 crore.

The company's CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said new order win in east Asia will enable the company to further expand its presence in the international markets. "In the current year we have received orders exceeding Rs 5,300 crore against the initial guidance of Rs 5,000 crore, accordingly based on current prospects we are revising our order inflow target to Rs 7,500 crore for 2020-21. “Our strong and diversified order book will help us to deliver on growth and profitability targets going forward," he added. JMC Projects (India) Limited is a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.

Shares of JMC Projects (India) Ltd, were trading 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 55.80 apiece on BSE..

