Himachal Pradesh's GST share of Rs 1,628 cr for Apr-Jul pending with Centre

Replying to Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur) and Asha Kumari (Dalhousie) during the Question Hour, Thakur informed the state Assembly that Rs 1,628 crore of state's GST share for first four months from April to July of the current financial year 2020-21 is pending with the Centre. The above due amount will be compensated by the central government, he added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 16:14 IST
Himachal Pradesh's GST share of Rs 1,628 cr for Apr-Jul pending with Centre

Himachal Pradesh's Goods and Services Tax (GST) share of Rs 1,628 crore is pending with the central government, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Thursday. Replying to Rajinder Rana (Sujanpur) and Asha Kumari (Dalhousie) during the Question Hour, Thakur informed the state Assembly that Rs 1,628 crore of state's GST share for first four months from April to July of the current financial year 2020-21 is pending with the Centre.

The above due amount will be compensated by the central government, he added. The chief minister said the state has received Rs 2,477 crore compensation for financial year 2019-20, and there is no pending amount for the financial year. Thakur further stated that the state government raised a net loan of Rs 2,953 crore during the first seven months from January to July this year.

He said the state took Rs 5,677 crore of gross loans and repaid Rs 2,724 crore during January-July. Apart from this, debt liabilities on account of GPF and others also accrue to the state government in Public Account, which is maintained by the Accountant General of the state, he said. PTI DJI RVK

Videos

