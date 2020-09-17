Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMRC suffered loss of Rs 1,609 cr due to closure of metro services: Govt

Full-fledged normal operations resumed on September 12. "DMRC has informed that loss of revenue due to closure of metro services in view of COVID-19 pandemic is around Rs 1,609 crores," Puri said in a written reply to a question.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:09 IST
DMRC suffered loss of Rs 1,609 cr due to closure of metro services: Govt

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) suffered a loss of around Rs 1,609 crore due to the closure of metro services in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Lok Sabha on Thursday. Delhi Metro services, which were shut on March 22 to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, resumed on September 7 in a phased manner. Full-fledged normal operations resumed on September 12.

"DMRC has informed that loss of revenue due to closure of metro services in view of COVID-19 pandemic is around Rs 1,609 crores," Puri said in a written reply to a question. During the lockdown period, he said, preparatory work like detailed designing, preparation of tender schedule and finalisation of tenders, among other things, had been carried out by the DMRC.

Puri said the DMRC has informed that payments towards its loan have been made as per schedule. Responding to another question about the government's strategy to mitigate the effect of losses incurred by the DMRC, Puri said measures to enhance revenue through various innovative means like provisioning of feeder system, property development at stations and on other land, leasing of spaces, Transit Oriented Development and Value Capture Finance are enumerated in the Metro Rail Policy, 2017.

"Ensuring financial sustainability during operations of metro rail system is responsibility of State Government," the minister said..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer challenges challan for not wearing mask when driving alone; HC seeks govt reply

The Delhi High Court Thursday sought a response of the Centre and AAP government on a lawyers plea challenging the Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone. Justice Navin Chawla issued notice to the Mi...

Vedanta moves Sebi to get nod to start reverse book building for delisting

After mobilising USD 3.15 billion to fund the delisting of its Indian subsidiary, Vedanta Resources Ltd has approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi for necessary approvals to start the reverse book building process, sourc...

Govt's aspirational districts prog having far-reaching, holistic impact: Study

The governments Aspirational Districts Programme ADPis having a far-reaching and holistic impact in under-developed areas of the country, according to a study. The study has been conducted by the US-based Social Progress Imperative SPI -- ...

Trump questions if 2020 presidential result can ever be accurate

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his unfounded attacks on mail-in voting on Thursday, suggesting the result of the 2020 presidential race could never be accurately determined in a Twitter post that would undermine the legitimacy of any...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020