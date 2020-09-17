White House's Meadows says he will meet airline CEOs Thursday

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said he would meet with airline CEOs on Thursday as industry workers face layoffs, and he urged lawmakers to embrace a $1.5 trillion coronavirus aid package proposed by a bipartisan lawmakers group and embraced by President Donald Trump.

"I'm meeting with airline CEOs today. We've got tens of thousands of people that are about to be laid off," he said in an interview with Fox News. "So if nothing more, let's go ahead and put that package on the floor and pass that. Because hopefully all of us can agree that laying off airline workers at this particular time is not something we should do." The $25 billion in federal aid airlines received when the deadly COVID-19 first began spreading across the country and around the world is set to expire this month. Companies such as American Airlines are now pleading for a six-month extension while they simultaneously negotiate with employees to minimize thousands of job cuts that are expected without another round of aid.

Air travel has plummeted over the last six months as the global coronavirus pandemic has claimed nearly 196,000 American lives and prompted many to avoid airports and planes. With a major revenue plunge, airlines have had to turn to the federal government for help in saving jobs.