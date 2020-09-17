Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bdiapers India launches India's first hybrid cloth diapers with disposable inserts

India's 1st and only cloth diapers cover with chemical free disposable nappy pads.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 18:48 IST
Bdiapers India launches India's first hybrid cloth diapers with disposable inserts
Bdiapers India. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI/BusinessWire India): India's 1st and only cloth diapers cover with chemical free disposable nappy pads. Bdiapers has a patented design of diapers that provide the health of cloth and the convenience of disposables in a single diaper that is affordable, eco-friendly and trendy.

What is a Bdiapers Hybrid? Hybrid Diapers are simply cloth shell covers with disposable or reusable inserts. Bdiapers is a patented design of hybrid diaper that works in a 2-part system with a cloth cover and a waterproof pouch that holds the disposable nappy pad. The cloth part being purely ornamental doesn't need a wash until soiled.

The waterproof pouch that holds the reusable or disposable inserts are leak proof and unlike plastic they not 'crack' over several hundreds of washes. The pouch helps separate the "cloth" from the "diaper" making it as close as possible to a disposable. The disposable inserts sold with the covers are bleach, fragrance and dye free making them hypoallergic and easy on the baby's delicate skin. Each and every aspect of the diaper is carefully designed stressing on safety and comfort. Bdiapers was designed by Amrita Vaswani, mother of 2 boys who was tired of chemicals in disposables that were causing rashes on her baby. "I wanted the best for my child, but cloth diapers were inconvenient, and the premium price tags on organic disposables were mocking my frugality!" she says. Bdiapers was designed to provide mothers in India a rash free, leak proof diapering solution that is healthy, affordable and eco-friendly at the same time.

The cloth shells allow for flow of air, reducing growth of bacteria, while the plant cellulose based nappy pads are toxin free hence hypoallergenic. Bdiapers Hybrid Diapers mimic the functionality of a disposable diaper while reducing the exposure to chemicals for babies and thereby chance of rashes and allergies. The shell covers come in sizes from S to XL, and the company has a large pack of disposables inserts refills for moms who like to save. The diapers are sold with matching T-shirts to make them complete as clothing, rather than just an accessory. "We realized babies up to two years were mostly at home, and in diapers, and wanted to bring a line of "functional fashion" for babies to look cute and trendy, and be comfortable and healthy at the same time," says Amrita Vaswani. The T-shirts are designed with 'envelope neck' to make it easy to wear on very small babies. They are also made with custom length so they don't ride up every time a baby is carried. Together the Diaper cover + matching T-shirt is comfort wear for small babies.

Apart from the hybrid diaper covers and inserts, the company also has several unique accessories to supplement an eco-friendly mother's healthy diapering journey. For example, the SafetyB Silicone Diaper Fasteners help prevent poking hazards from metal safety pins. These are sold with the Bdiapers Organic Muslin New-born Nappies. The company also has a Soothing Bottom Wash Spray, which is an eco-friendly alternative to disposable wipes and the Organic Roll-On Diaper Rash Balm, which is a daily use skin nourishing organic balm to prevent rashes and allergies. Each and every product in Bdiapers collection is unique, and designed to be functional, practical and keeping in mind the convenience of a busy mom.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Developing countries should invest US$1.2trillion to guarantee basic income security: ILO

To guarantee at least basic income security and access to essential health care for all in 2020 alone, developing countries should invest approximately US1.2 trillion on average 3.8 per cent of their GDP says a new ILO policy brief.Since ...

India hopes China will not make further attempts to change status quo on LAC, work sincerely for disengagement

India said on Thursday that China should sincerely work with it for complete disengagement at the earliest from all friction areas including Pangong Lake and hoped the Chinese side will strictly respect the Line of Actual Control LAC and no...

IFA gets commercial partner, inks Rs 14cr deal for 4 years

In a big boost for the Indian Football Association IFA, the governing body of the sport in Bengal has inked a four-year deal with Accord Sports VDK as its commercial partner. As per the deal, IFA will get Rs 14 crore from the advertising an...

'Anti-farmers and brutal' bills will destroy farming community's livelihood: Congress

As the government moved two bills aimed at agriculture marketing reforms in Lok Sabha, two days after passing the Essential Commodities Amendment Bill, 2020, the Congress on Thursday termed them as anti-farmers and alleged that the brutal b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020