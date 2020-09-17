Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priority plan row: VIL drops faster speed claim in RedX offering, files revised plan with Trai

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:27 IST
Priority plan row: VIL drops faster speed claim in RedX offering, files revised plan with Trai

Faced with regulatory heat on its controversial plan, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has dropped faster data speed claims, which formed a prominent part of its pay-more-for-priority-treatment offering, and has filed a revised plan with Trai, a source said. The move assumes significance as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) late last month slapped a showcause notice on VIL over its priority mobile plan, saying the tariff offer lacked transparency, was "misleading" and not in compliance with regulatory framework. The source told PTI that the company has now submitted a new RedX plan with Trai and claims of faster data speeds — a major bone of contention — has been done away with. The company's website is also no longer touting claims of faster speeds for RedX plan, which had been under Trai's scanner over the past few weeks.

Instead, VIL's website is talking of benefits purely in terms of entertainment privileges (Netflix and Amazon Prime), travel privileges, mobility benefits and other privileges. Earlier, its marketing campaign also mentioned: "get unlimited data with faster data speeds", for 'priority 4G network'. In the new RedX plan, which has now been filed with Trai, the company has withdrawn the claim of "priority 4G network as compared to other Vodafone postpaid plans", the source added.

When contacted, VIL's spokesperson declined to comment on the issue. The regulator, which had been probing Vodafone Idea priority plan, had, on August 25, issued a showcause notice asking the company "why appropriate action should not be initiated against it for violating the extant regulatory framework by its RedX tariff plan...".

In that showcause notice to VIL, Trai had said, "The RedX tariff offer lacks transparency and is misleading and not in compliance with regulatory principles of tariff assessment contained under the Telecom Tariff Order, 1999 as amended from time to time." The sector regulator had, at that point, also said it is of the view that the "claim of VIL for providing 'priority 4G network with faster data speeds' is not in compliance with the extant regulatory framework...". The showcause notice had said the RedX tariff offer was in contravention of specific clauses of the Telecom Tariff Order relating to protection of interests of the consumers. Trai had been repeatedly asking VIL to substantiate the claims made in the said offer.

Earlier, while defending its priority plan, VIL had stated that the RedX plan, originally launched in November 2019, has 1.27 lakh subscribers. Trai had been examining VIL's priority plan RedX and Bharti Airtel Platinum Offering to see if network preference to specific customers led to deterioration of services for other non-premium subscribers or violated any norms.

Bharti Airtel, however, was not issued a showcause notice for its platinum plan. Airtel had withdrawn its platinum offering and offered to abide by Trai's views and hence the regulator did not proceed with further investigation on it..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Crews battle U.S. West Coast fires amid 'apocalyptic' scenes of ruin

With resources stretched to the limit, weary crews fought to make progress on Thursday against deadly wildfires sweeping the western United States, with a U.S. senator who toured hard-hit Oregon saying it looked like the aftermath of World ...

CBI books 6 firms for installing malware on people's computers

A pop-up on your computer screen warning about technical problems could be a trap Acting on a complaint from Microsoft India, the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has busted a racket, booking six private firms that were allegedly instal...

Byju's acquires LabInApp

Edutech major Byjus has acquired Unitus Ventures-backed LabInApp for an undisclosed amount. LabInApp offers science lab-like simulation on mobile devices, curating interactive and immersive learning experience for students and teachers.Byju...

Loan restructuring for 'thrust sectors' should not be restricted for only 2 yrs: Vikramjit Sahney

The loan restructuring for thrust sectors, including auto, tourism, manufacturing and real estate, should not be restricted for only two years as it will take a bit longer for them to return to pre-COVID-19 levels, International Chamber of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020