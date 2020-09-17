Left Menu
Development News Edition

Big data firm Sumo Logic's shares surge 21% in Nasdaq debut

Revenue for the same period jumped about 50%. Entities affiliated with venture capital firm Greylock will own 19% of Sumo Logic after the offering, while those linked with current stockholder Tiger Global Management indicated an interest in purchasing up to 10% of shares at the IPO price, a company filing showed earlier this month.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:22 IST
Big data firm Sumo Logic's shares surge 21% in Nasdaq debut

Shares of big data firm Sumo Logic Inc jumped 21% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, as investor optimism for new stocks remained unabated.

The stock opened at $26.64 per share, giving the company a valuation of $2.63 billion, compared with the IPO price of $22 per share. This comes a day after Warren Buffett-backed Snowflake Inc's shares more than doubled on debut after the data warehouse company raised $3.36 billion in the biggest U.S. listing of 2020.

Sumo Logic, which raised $325.6 million in its upsized IPO, is the latest successful debut in a hot IPO market, where demand for new listings remains high after COVID-19 pandemic-induced market volatility forced many companies to halt their IPO plans earlier this year. For the year ended Jan. 31, the company posted a wider loss of $92.1 million from $47.8 million a year earlier. Revenue for the same period jumped about 50%.

Entities affiliated with venture capital firm Greylock will own 19% of Sumo Logic after the offering, while those linked with current stockholder Tiger Global Management indicated an interest in purchasing up to 10% of shares at the IPO price, a company filing showed earlier this month. (https://bit.ly/32qTNVo) Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, RBC Capital Markets and Jefferies LLC served as lead underwriters for the offering.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Central, Delhi govt agencies to identify locations for EV charging stations in next 2 weeks

All concerned agencies of the Centre and Delhi government will identify in the next two weeks locations under their jurisdictions for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles, a Delhi government statement said. This decision was t...

NSA Ajit Doval attends BRICS meet on security

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday attended a virtual meeting of top security officials of five-nation grouping BRICS. The 10th meeting of the NSAs of the grouping was attended by Chinas State Councillor Yang Jiechi and senior...

10th meeting of BRICS NSAs takes place, threats to global security discussed

The 10th meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors took place on Thursday under the Russian Chairmanship.On Sept 17, the Russian Chairmanship held the 10th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors. Challenges and threats to global, reg...

Facebook says it will no longer show health groups in recommendations

Facebook Inc will no longer show health groups in its recommendations, the social media giant announced on Thursday, saying it was crucial that people get health information from authoritative sources. Over the last year, the company took d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020