Hindustan Zinc looks to raise up to Rs 4,000 cr via NCDs

Hindustan Zinc looks to raise up to Rs 4,000 cr via NCDsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:32 IST
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Thursday said it proposes to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via debentures
"The company proposes to offer rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crores in one or more tranches, and in this regard is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Directors on September 22," HZL said in a BSE filing
The above issuance is pursuant to the approval of the board of directors in its meeting held on July 21, it added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd
- Vedanta
- BSE