Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hindustan Zinc looks to raise up to Rs 4,000 cr via NCDs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 22:32 IST
Hindustan Zinc looks to raise up to Rs 4,000 cr via NCDs

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Thursday said it proposes to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via debentures

"The company proposes to offer rated, unsecured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crores in one or more tranches, and in this regard is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Directors on September 22," HZL said in a BSE filing

The above issuance is pursuant to the approval of the board of directors in its meeting held on July 21, it added.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Mandawuy Yunupingu turns 64, Google doodle on Aboriginal Australian musician & educator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Central, Delhi govt agencies to identify locations for EV charging stations in next 2 weeks

All concerned agencies of the Centre and Delhi government will identify in the next two weeks locations under their jurisdictions for setting up charging stations for electric vehicles, a Delhi government statement said. This decision was t...

NSA Ajit Doval attends BRICS meet on security

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday attended a virtual meeting of top security officials of five-nation grouping BRICS. The 10th meeting of the NSAs of the grouping was attended by Chinas State Councillor Yang Jiechi and senior...

10th meeting of BRICS NSAs takes place, threats to global security discussed

The 10th meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors took place on Thursday under the Russian Chairmanship.On Sept 17, the Russian Chairmanship held the 10th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisors. Challenges and threats to global, reg...

Facebook says it will no longer show health groups in recommendations

Facebook Inc will no longer show health groups in its recommendations, the social media giant announced on Thursday, saying it was crucial that people get health information from authoritative sources. Over the last year, the company took d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020