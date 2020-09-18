Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St falls as tech stocks sink again, jobless claims still high

Adding to concerns around a stalling recovery, the Labor Department's report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, but remained perched at extremely high levels. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period to lift the world's biggest economy out of a pandemic-induced recession.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 01:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 01:31 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St falls as tech stocks sink again, jobless claims still high

U.S. stocks dropped on Thursday as technology-related shares extended a recent slide and as data showed high levels of weekly jobless claims.

Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc were among the biggest drags on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, which entered correction territory this month. From the March market lows, "this has been an amazing recovery represented by a few good tech names," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"They had an incredible last week of August, and I think this is a rational profit-taking scenario at the moment." He expects tech-related names to bounce back before the end of the year.

While the S&P 500 technology index weighed the most on the benchmark index, the S&P 500 real estate sector and financials also sold off sharply. Adding to concerns around a stalling recovery, the Labor Department's report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, but remained perched at extremely high levels.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period to lift the world's biggest economy out of a pandemic-induced recession. Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.94 points, or 0.46%, to 27,902.44, the S&P 500 lost 28.42 points, or 0.84%, to 3,357.07 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 140.19 points, or 1.27%, to 10,910.28.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell laid out a menu of factors - including wage growth, workforce participation and disparities in minority joblessness relative to whites - that must be satisfied before the Fed would view the economy at maximum employment, and thus even consider raising interest rates. "Investors love when the Fed lowers rates, because they feel that's good for market," Dollarhide said. "But if the Fed says we need to keep rates low for longer, then people start worrying about the economy itself."

General Electric Co rose after Chief Executive Officer Larry Culp said on Wednesday the company's free cash flow would turn positive in the second half. Ford Motor Co gained as it said it had begun production of the new generation F-150 pickup truck at its Michigan facility. (Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sagarika Jaisinghani, Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregorio)

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Judge temporarily blocks U.S. Postal Service changes, citing mail slowdown

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the United States Postal Service from making operational changes that states say threaten the timely delivery of election mail. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said ...

Eovaldi, Devers help Red Sox defeat Marlins

Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings against his former team as the Boston Red Sox defeated the host Miami Marlins 5-3 on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Plawecki snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the sixth, and Rafael Dev...

Trump's son agrees to sit for questioning in New York probe, after the election

President Donald Trumps son Eric is willing to be questioned in connection with a probe by New Yorks attorney general into whether his father and the Trump Organization overstated the value of assets to obtain loans and tax benefits - if it...

U.S. Senator Johnson quarantined after COVID-19 contact

Republican Senator Ron Johnson, who was due to join President Donald Trump in Wisconsin on Thursday, has instead entered quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said in a statement. John...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020