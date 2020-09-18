Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qantas CEO Joyce's pay falls 83% because of coronavirus pandemic

The total pay for Qantas Airways Ltd Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce fell by 83% in the financial year ending June 30 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline said on Friday. This pushes Joyce from the ranks of Australia's highest-paid bosses.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 09:30 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 09:30 IST
Qantas CEO Joyce's pay falls 83% because of coronavirus pandemic

The total pay for Qantas Airways Ltd Chief Executive Officer Alan Joyce fell by 83% in the financial year ending June 30 because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the airline said on Friday.

This pushes Joyce from the ranks of Australia's highest-paid bosses. Joyce's total pay was A$1.7 million ($1.24 million) in the financial year, down from A$9.9 million a year earlier, Qantas said in a statement.

Two years ago, Joyce was the highest paid chief executive in Australia, according to the Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI), after successfully spearheading a turnaround programme. He was ranked eighth by ACSI last year. The airline said Joyce took no salary from April to July this year as revenues collapsed, before returning to 65% of his base salary in August.

Part of the decline in Joyce's total pay was because he offered, and the board agreed, to not receive 345,000 shares associated with a long-term incentive from 2017, Qantas said. It added that a decision on whether those shares will ultimately vest or lapse has been deferred until at least August 2021. Qantas has announced plans to cut 8,500 jobs, or nearly 30% of its pre-pandemic workforce, and the majority of its staff remain stood down and are receiving government support rather than their salaries.

The airline's Chairman Richard Goyder, who also received no pay from April to July, said management and the board had shown important leadership in taking the salary cuts. "This is obviously not the same hardship as those stood down or facing redundancy, but it comes at a time when demands on management are greater than ever," Goyder said.

Qantas' rivals Singapore Airlines Ltd and Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd have also announced salary cuts for senior leaders. ($1 = 1.3659 Australian dollars)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Mayfield, Browns hold off Bengals

Baker Mayfield passed for two touchdowns and Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt each accumulated two scores as the host Cleveland Browns recorded a 35-30 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Mayfield completed 16 of 23 passes for ...

With spike of 96,424 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crosses 52-lakh mark

Indias COVID-19 case tally crossed 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health Family Welfare on Friday. The total case tally in the country stands at 52,14,678 includi...

In bumpy U.N. dealings, Trump found backing on North Korea, isolation on Iran

Though famously skeptical of the United Nations, U.S. President Donald Trump harnessed its collective power to impose crushing sanctions on North Korea in a bid to start talks with Pyongyang, but faces frustration over a similar push on Ira...

India's coronavirus cases rise to 5.2 mln, with 96,424 new infections

India recorded 96,424 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 5.2 million, data from the federal health ministry showed on Friday. India has been posting the highest single-day caseload in the world since early ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020