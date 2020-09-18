PharmEasy Goes Live on PhonePe Switch Enabling Online Delivery of Medicines for Millions of Users

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India PharmEasy, India’s leading online medical and healthcare ordering app announced today its partnership with PhonePe, India’s leading digital payments platform. PharmEasy is now available on PhonePe Switch, the in-apps platform of PhonePe. As a result of this integration, over 230 million PhonePe users can now order medicines and healthcare products from PharmEasy from within the PhonePe app itself. PhonePe users don’t need to download the PharmEasy app on their phones or visit the website to place their orders anymore. PharmEasy allows customers to choose from 1 lakh+ medicines and get flat 15% OFF on their medicine orders. Customers can also get up to 60% OFF on OTC products and other medical equipment. It is a one-stop healthcare platform where one can get up to 70% OFF on diagnostic tests including blood tests, full-body checkups, and other preventive health check-ups, right from the comfort of their home.

Saumil Parekh, VP Marketing, PharmEasy said “This is indeed a great opportunity for both PharmEasy and PhonePe to provide more convenience and ease of access to their users. With just one click on the PhonePe app, you can now switch to PharmEasy & order your medicines and healthcare essentials in a hassle-free & safe manner. We’re glad to be more user-friendly with every step that we take to make it simpler for people to order medicines online safely & get it delivered at their doorstep. This association is only a reaffirmation of our vision- Simplifying Healthcare, Impacting Lives.” Commenting on the development, Ankit Gaur, Director - Business Development, PhonePe said, “We are excited to have PharmEasy as a partner on PhonePe Switch in the Health & Fitness category. Our users can use PharmEasy to order medical and healthcare products seamlessly from the safety of their homes. With this integration, they can complete the entire ordering process in a couple of minutes from within the PhonePe app itself. With over 210 partners on PhonePe Switch currently, our effort has been to build a comprehensive ecosystem that offers our users a very convenient way to access and engage with multiple apps. In doing so, we also enable faster customer acquisition at lower costs and drive higher engagement for our partners." As a part of the launch, PharmEasy is offering PhonePe Switch users up to 18% OFF on the medicines. This will be applicable to all types of medicines backed by valid prescriptions. About PharmEasy PharmEasy is one of the most trusted online pharmacy platforms for all your medicine & healthcare needs. It is currently serving 50 Lac+ happy customers. It delivers medicines and healthcare products from registered and trusted pharmacies to your doorstep at affordable prices. It also offers diagnostic tests from certified labs with a sample collection facility from your home. PharmEasy’s motto is ‘Simplifying Healthcare, Impacting Lives!’ About PhonePe PhonePe is India’s leading digital payments platform with over 230 million registered users. Using PhonePe, users can send and receive money, recharge mobile, DTH, data cards, pay at stores, make utility payments, buy gold and make investments. PhonePe forayed into financial services in 2017 with the launch of digital gold providing users with a safe and convenient option to buy 24-karat gold securely on its platform. PhonePe has since launched Mutual funds and Insurance financial products like tax-saving funds, liquid funds, international travel insurance and Corona Care, a dedicated insurance product for the COVID-19 pandemic. PhonePe also launched its Switch platform in 2018, and today its customers can place orders on over 210 apps including Ola, Myntra, IRCTC, Goibibo, RedBus, Oyo etc. directly from within the PhonePe mobile app. PhonePe is accepted at over 12 million merchant outlets across 500 cities nationally.

