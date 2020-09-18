Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fragmented economic recovery underway, more setbacks likely: ICRA

The high-frequency lead indicators suggest that a fragmented recovery of the Indian economy is underway, investment information firm ICRA has said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:16 IST
Fragmented economic recovery underway, more setbacks likely: ICRA
India's GDP shrank by 23.9 pc in Q1 FY21 due to Covid-19 led countrywide lockdown. Image Credit: ANI

The high-frequency lead indicators suggest that a fragmented recovery of the Indian economy is underway, investment information firm ICRA has said. The year-on-year performance of 11 of the 16 available indicators staged a pickup in August relative to July, it said in a report on Indian economy.

India's gross domestic product shrank by 23.9 per cent in the first quarter of current fiscal as against 5.2 per cent growth in Q1 FY20 due to COVID-19 led countrywide lockdown and other factors. The ICRA report said output of Coal India, motorcycles and rail freight traffic posted a turnaround to an expansion in August after having displayed a contraction in the previous month.

At the same time, the pace of contraction in the production of scooters and passenger vehicles, domestic airline passenger traffic, port cargo traffic, GST e-way bills as well as consumption of aviation turbine fuel and petrol narrowed at a varying rate in August. However, the year-upon-year performance of diesel consumption, thermal and hydroelectricity generation, non-oil merchandise exports and bank deposits worsened in August from July, which may be intermittent setbacks before the economy fully recovers from the impact of the ongoing crisis.

"Moreover, the available trends suggest that the contraction in the Index of Industrial Production could ease to 6 to 8 per cent in the just-concluded month from 10.4 per cent in July," said the ICRA report. The contraction in non-oil merchandise exports too worsened in August from July with demand constrained by rising COVID-19 infections in various trading partners, it said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Czech Republic's COVID-19 daily tally soars as tighter measures start

A surge in COVID-19 infections in the Czech Republic accelerated, with more than 3,000 cases reported in a single day for the first time on Friday, a day after the daily tally first exceeded 2,000.The Czech Republic has seen one of the bigg...

Chris Pine, Thandie Newton to lead Amazon Studios' 'All the Old Knives'

Hollywood stars Chris Pine and Thandie Newton are set to headline action feature All the Old Knives. According to Deadline, the project is based on Olen Steinhauers 2015 novel of the same name and has been acquired by Amazon Studios.Steinha...

CGE and SAHRC to embark on advocacy to fight against IAAF discriminatory rules

The Commission for Gender Equality CGE and South African Human Rights Commission SAHRC are planning to embark on global and national advocacy to fight against the International Association of Athletics Federations IAAF discriminatory regula...

Russia's R-Pharm secures approval of coronavir for outpatients

Russias R-Pharm on Friday announced the approval of coronavir for outpatient treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 coronavirus infection, it said in a statement.Coronavir, manufactured at R-Pharms facility in Yaroslavl, will be available i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020