United Spirits appoints Pradeep Jain as new CFO; Sanjeev Churiwala elevated to a global role

The company also announced the appointment of Pradeep Jain as its new CFO. In a regulatory filing, United Spirits said as part of career progression, Churiwala, will transition into the role of Regional Finance Director – APAC within Diageo group effective October 1, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 13:59 IST
United Spirits Ltd on Friday said its Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sanjeev Churiwala will be elevated at its parent Diageo as Regional Finance Director – APAC. The company also announced the appointment of Pradeep Jain as its new CFO.

In a regulatory filing, United Spirits said as part of career progression, Churiwala, will transition into the role of Regional Finance Director – APAC within Diageo group effective October 1, 2020. "Consequently, Churiwala has submitted his resignation as Director, Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the company effective end of day September 30, 2020," the filing said.

Further, the Board of Directors has accepted Churiwala's resignation from the aforesaid positions and approved the appointment of Pradeep Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company effective October 1, 2020. Pradeep Jain is currently working with the company as Executive Vice President – Commercial Finance.

Churiwala had joined United Spirits Ltd in November 2015 as its CFO. He was promoted as an Executive Director in 2017. "Under his leadership, the operating landscape of the finance function has been completely reshaped. He has also played a key role in transforming business performance and enhancing the company's external reputation," the filing said.

