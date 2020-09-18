Zinc futures rise on spot demand

Zinc prices on Friday rose Rs 1.55 to Rs 196.85 per kg in the futures trade tracking a firm trend in the physical market on the back of a pick-up in spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for the September delivery traded higher by Rs 1.55, or 0.79 per cent, at Rs 196.85 per kg with a business turnover of 2,524 lots

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.