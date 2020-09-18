Left Menu
Development News Edition

Global shares mixed amid worries on coronavirus, economy

Market players are watching for a slew of data on the Asian regional economy expected next week, including inflation data from South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore. Hong Kong and Thailand are releasing trade data, likely to show declining export growth.

PTI | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:33 IST
Global shares mixed amid worries on coronavirus, economy
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Global shares were mixed Friday, with investor attention shifting again to the uncertainties in global economies amid the coronavirus pandemic. France's CAC 40 fell 0.4 per cent in early trading to 5,020.87, while Germany's DAX was little changed at 13,206.92. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.3 per cent to 6,031.25.

US shares were set to be mixed with Dow futures sinking nearly 0.1 per cent to 27,795.5. S&P 500 futures were up nearly 0.1 per cent to 3,353.12. Market players are watching for a slew of data on the Asian regional economy expected next week, including inflation data from South Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Singapore.

Hong Kong and Thailand are releasing trade data, likely to show declining export growth. Industrial production numbers will be released from Taiwan and Singapore, according to Prakash Sakpal, senior economist Asia at ING. And Asian central banks are likely to follow the Federal Reserve and make no policy change.

"There was nothing exciting about the three regional central bank meetings this week in Japan, Taiwan or Indonesia. And, we think it will be the same case for the next three meetings in China, Thailand and New Zealand next week," said Sakpal.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 gained 0.2 per cent to finish at 23,360.30. South Korea's Kospi added 0.3 per cent to 2,412.40. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 per cent to 5,864.50. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.5 per cent to 24,455.41, while the Shanghai Composite edged up 2.1 per cent to 3,338.09. Another slide in technology companies helped pull stocks lower on Wall Street Thursday, extending losses from the day before.

"Hesitations as to whether the US economy can sustain the current pace of recovery amid the lack of additional fiscal policy support and the Fed standing put on stimulus had the market reeling once again," said Jingy Pan, senior market analyst at IG. "The Fed hangover had seen to a conundrum for Asia markets with muted moves noted going into Friday between the Wall Street decline and the greenback weakness post Fed meeting." Signs of a weaker economic recovery and a potential second wave of the virus are weighing on investors.

In energy trading, benchmark US crude gained 14 cents to USD 41.11 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 15 cents to USD 43.45 a barrel. The dollar cost 104.57 Japanese yen, down from 104.63 yen Thursday. The euro stood at USD 1.1850, up from USD 1.1804.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Rare Mediterranean storm batters Greece's Ionian islands

A rare storm, known as a Medicane Mediterranean hurricane, hit western Greece on Friday, flooding streets, uprooting trees and causing power cuts in the Ionian islands of Kefalonia, Zakynthos and Ithaca. The fire brigade said it had receive...

Thailand issues prosecution order for Red Bull heir over hit-and-run case

Thailand on Friday issued a prosecution order for the heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune over his alleged involvement in the hit-and-run killing of a police officer, in a case that has raised questions about impunity for the well-con...

Plea against 'Bindas Bol': Can media be allowed to target whole set of communities, asks SC

The Supreme Court Friday questioned Sudarshan TV over its Bindas Bol programme, whose promo had claimed that the channel would show the big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service, and asked whether media can be all...

Danish prince "fine" for Paris post after blood clot surgery

Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark who underwent an emergency surgery in France in July for a blood clot in his brain, said Friday he was eager to get started as he arrived for his first work day at the Danish Emb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020