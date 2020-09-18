Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi extends deadline for public comments till Oct 18 on biz responsibility reporting format

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended the deadline till October 18 to submit public comments on the proposed format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting in view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 17:22 IST
Sebi extends deadline for public comments till Oct 18 on biz responsibility reporting format

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday extended the deadline till October 18 to submit public comments on the proposed format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting in view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The proposed format for business responsibility and sustainability reporting covering environmental, social and governance perspectives will be applicable to top 1,000 listed firms by market capitalisation.

The comments on the proposed format were invited till September 18. "In view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been decided to extend the timelines for seeking public comments to October 18, 2020," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a statement.

The disclosures recommended in the business responsibility and sustainability report are intended to enable companies to engage more meaningfully with their stakeholders, Sebi had said while issuing the consultation paper. The are also intended to encourage them to go beyond regulatory financial compliance and report on their social and environmental impacts, it added. Listed entities may adopt the new format on a voluntary basis for the financial year 2020-21. For entities that choose not to adopt the new format, the existing format will apply. However, from the financial year 2021-22, the new format would be mandatory.

In November 2018, the corporate affairs ministry constituted a committee for finalising business responsibility reporting formats for listed and unlisted companies, based on the framework of the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBCs). The National Voluntary Guidelines on Social, Environmental and Economic Responsibilities of Business were released as NGRBCs in March 2019 after aligning with emerging global concerns, sustainable development goals and United Nations' guiding principles on business and human rights.

Sebi was also part of the committee, and the report was released on August 11, 2020. The committee recommended that the business responsibility report be called the business responsibility and sustainability report (BRSR).

The philosophy of responsible business is based on the principle of business being accountable to all its stakeholders towards global developments that are increasingly seeking firms to be responsible and sustainable towards their environment and society, according to the regulator. In its 77-page consultation paper, Sebi provided a detailed format of the proposed BRSR. The report is divided into three sections -- section A (general disclosures), section B (management and process disclosures) and section C (principle wise performance disclosure).

Regarding the principle-wise performance disclosure, Sebi had said the information sought in this section is categorised as "essential" and "leadership". "While the essential level is expected from every business that has adopted these guidelines, the leadership level is expected of businesses which aspire to progress to a higher level in their quest to be socially, environmentally and ethically responsible," the consultation paper said.

A total of nine principles in this section has been listed out, including integrity, sustainability, human rights and environmental concerns..

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Trump offered to pardon Assange if he provided source Democrat emails link - lawyer

U.S. President Donald Trump offered to pardon Julian Assange if the WikiLeaks founder provided the source for the hacking of Democratic National Committee emails before the 2016 U.S. presidential election, a London court was told on Friday....

Int'l tribunal stays $5.8B fine on Pakistan in mining case

An international tribunal granted a stay pending a final decision on a 5.8 billion penalty imposed on Pakistan for denying a mining lease to an Australian company, an adviser to Pakistans prime minister said Friday. Pakistan had appealed th...

Rihanna’s 'Savage X Fenty Show' to debut on Amazon on Oct 2

Pop star Rihannas virtual fashion show Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 2. The extraordinary fashion event, which was launched in 2019, features a combination of models, actors and dancers wearing th...

Landmark agri reform bills to free farmers from clutches of middlemen: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for the passage of two crucial bills on agricultural reforms in the Lok Sabha and said the proposed legislations will free farmers from the clutches...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020