South Africa to allow travel from all of Africa from Oct. 1
South Africa's cooperative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Friday that from Oct. 1 the country would allow travel to and from all countries in Africa. For countries outside Africa, the government will determine whether entry is allowed depending on that country's COVID-19 infection and transmission rate, she said.Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:36 IST
For countries outside Africa, the government will determine whether entry is allowed depending on that country's COVID-19 infection and transmission rate, she said. Travellers should have a negative COVID-19 test obtained not more than 72 hours before the date of travel or would have to quarantine, she said.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Wednesday the country would open its international borders selectively. Dlamini-Zuma said the 18 land borders that were partially operational will now be fully opened but that the 35 borders currently closed will remain closed.
"Visa applications in our embassies are now allowed," she said.
