CIL arm donates Rs 5 cr to UP for procurement of ambulances

Coal India arm NCL on Friday said it has donated Rs 5 crore to Uttar Pradesh for procurement of 50 ambulances amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) Chairman and Managing Director Prabhat Kumar Sinha and its Director (Personnel) Bimlendu Kumar handed over a cheque to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. "NCL's coal operations are in UP and MP (Madhya Pradesh). I have assured the CM that NCL will keep supplying plenty coal to the thermal power plants of the state," NCL CMD said.

He added that as a responsible corporate citizen, the company is committed for inclusive development, and the firm has made a contribution of Rs 5 crore to UP for the purchase of ambulances during these trying times as part of our corporate social responsibility (CSR). NCL, one of the three subsidiaries of Coal India, produces and supplies over 100 million tonnes (MT) of coal annually. The company digs out coal from 10 mines, out of which, four mines are located in the Sonbhadra district of the state, which accounts for over 20 per cent of the company’s total coal production. The company's 57 per cent of the total coal produced goes out to the consumers located in Uttar Pradesh.

The company has taken up various CSR initiatives in Uttar Pradesh and has spent over Rs 80 crore in the past five years for various development projects in the state. CIL accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output..