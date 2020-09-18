UP: 195 police personnel transferred in Ghaziabad

In the second phase of reshuffle of police personnel, 195 cops were transferred in Ghaziabad, a senior officer said on Friday. The 67 head constables and 128 constables were posted in a single police station in rural areas for the last three years, Ghaziabad's senior superintendent of police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

The personnel have been transferred in public interest and to ensure transparency in policing, Naithani said. In the third phase, more policemen would be transferred, the SSP said.

Prior to this, a reshuffle was carried out at the Sahibabad Police Station.