Russia to resume flights with Belarus, others next week

Russia to resume flights with Belarus, others next weekReuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-09-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:45 IST
Russia will resume flights with Belarus, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan from Sept. 21 and with South Korea from Sept. 27, Russia's coronavirus crisis centre, a government body, said in a statement on Friday.
The flights will operate in both directions and will be weekly, the centre said.
The centre also said that it was suspending the government's special evacuation flights, a program launched to return Russian citizens to Russia after international air travel links were suspended in spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
