Aarti Life Science launches 'Yetocee D3' to fight against COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): "A daily dose of Yetocee's essential nutrients can ward off disaster," said Vishwa Savla - CEO of Aarti Life Science. Aarti Life Science has recently launched an orange flavoured chewable tablet form under the brand name Yetocee and Yetocee D3 that promises to strengthen one's immunity by regulating the levels of three key nutrients - Vitamin C, Vitamin D3, and Zinc in the doses recommended by doctors to fight COVID-19.

Yetocee is so much more than just a regular immunity supplement dose. It not only provides an immunity boost but also sustenance and acts as a preventive for many diseases including COVID-19. Importance of immunity

Studies indicate that a person infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus can develop resistance to the virus for an extended time if one has a well developed immune system. Such individuals - even in severe cases - can stay resistant for up to six months or more - subject of course to individual biological makeup, and co-morbidity conditions, which may make them more susceptible and change the window of protection. Recent COVID-related research has also shown that patients recovering from COVID are able to sustain their immunity. Research from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology Wuhan China for instance shows that patients who have recovered from COVID have 'sustained humoral immunity' which means their antibody levels remain high for more than six months.

Another research published in the Cell Journal on August 11th, 2020 concluded that infected individuals 'exhibited robust memory T-cell responses months after infection, even in the absence of detectable circulating antibodies specific for SARS-CoV-2' which means that the antibodies to fight SARS need not necessarily be specific to the virus. In Seattle Fishing Boat Case, 122 people on a fishing boat on a voyage of 18 days, the virus-infected 104 crew members. Of those that were spared, three members of the crew had likely recovered from a previous disease suggesting that the neutralizing antibodies for other diseases can fight COVID.

All this boils down to three important facts - 1. That high antibody levels (immunity) can help fight COVID

2. That the antibodies need not be SARS-CoV-2 specific 3. Even the uninfected can resist the virus with sufficient immunity

A robust immune system is therefore definitely a better bet for protection against COVID. Here's how Yetocee helps improve immunity

Picking up on the possibility of developing immunological resistance to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Aarti Life Science investigated the possibility of developing a dietary supplement that could provide key nutrients to strengthen immunity. The two most important micronutrients for immunity are Vitamins C and D and the third is Zinc. Vitamin D regulates the immune-related genes while Vitamin C forms reactive oxygen species - or oxygen radicals - that help fight pathogens.

Zinc is an important mineral for cell function - the division and growth of cells. It helps in the production of white blood cells that are essential to fight infection. It also helps reduce inflammation which is the cause of some of the most severe symptoms of COVID. According to NCBI, "Administration of Zn supplement has a potential to enhance antiviral immunity, both innate and humoral, and to restore depleted immune cell function or to improve normal immune cell function, in particular in immune-compromised or elderly patients." These nutrients have also been recommended by the doctors treating infected patients as well as the government for management of COVID patients right from Stage 1 - positive but asymptomatic to Stage 3 - Pneumonia with respiratory failure. The recommended doses are considerably higher than the prescribed RDA for these nutrients.

According to Indian standards, the RDA for zinc in adults is 9 - 11 mg per day and 12 mg during pregnancy and lactation. Similar values for Vitamin D are 600 - 800 IU (20 mcg) and for vitamin C it is 75 mg to 90 mg. The upper intake levels for zinc, Vitamin C and Vitamin D are 11 mg, 4000 IU (100 mcg), and about 100 mg, respectively. The government however recommends high doses of all three essential nutrients namely - 1000 mg of Vit C, 50 mg of zinc, and 60000 IU of Vit D per day - as a preventive measure for COVID.

While there is some debate about consuming high quantity of Vitamin C and other nutrients, the severity of COVID symptoms warrants such high doses. A combination of these three micronutrients is therefore helpful in building a robust well-functioning immune system and this is exactly what Yetocee supplies.

Nutrients in one's diet Vitamin C can be incorporated in one's diet and direct sunlight is the best source of vitamin D. However, in these days of humidity, rainfall, and social distancing, sunlight is in short supply. Most home remedies recommended for a regular supply of vitamin C which require some amount of preparation and processing. Moreover, whether they actually work is debatable and subject to research. The best course then is to take a precautionary dose of essential nutrients as a safeguard against the pandemic.

"Our consumer focused wing at Aarti Life Science, is busy providing timely solutions to help improve immunity and protection against diseases," said Vishwa Savla, CEO of Aarti Life Science. "We believe that vitamins should be in the proper portions and they should be affordable for all to buy. This is an integral part of our core value system. At Aarti Life Science, we develop healthcare products that adhere to socially responsible norms, ensure quality, and are compliant with the requirements of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission," he added.

Their recent offering Yetocee - a chewable supplement - reflects their vision to be a pioneer in the Indian market by combining all immunity building supplements in a tasty, chewable form and has already attracted the attention of many, for as low as Rs 6 per tablet. The double-action combination of Vitamin C and Zinc helps in the absorption of iron from one's diet while zinc controls the immune system. Zinc has the added benefit of treating common cold and healing of wounds. A daily dose of vitamin D will keep one's bones and heart healthy.

It also helps lower one's blood pressure. Yetocee contains doses that are safe to consume on a daily basis and a regular intake of these supplements can possibly ward off disaster. Yetocee contains 500 mg of Vitamin C and 5 mg of Zinc, while the all new Yetocee D3 contains the additional benefits of 400 IU of Vitamin D3.

