Cabinet note ready for vehicle scrapping policy: Govt

The policy was sent for a fresh round of consultation with stakeholders on the direction of the PMO. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadakri had earlier this year said once the policy is approved, India could emerge as a hub for automobile manufacturing as key raw material available from scrapping steel, aluminium and plastic are bound to be recycled, bringing down automobile prices by "20-30 per cent".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 14:28 IST
The government on Saturday said a Cabinet note has been formulated for the vehicle scrapping policy. "Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has formulated a note for Cabinet on the creation of an ecosystem for voluntary and environment-friendly phasing out of unfit and old polluting vehicles," Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh told Rajya Sabha in reply to a query.

The proposed policy, once approved, will apply to all vehicles, the government had said earlier. The policy was sent for a fresh round of consultation with stakeholders in the direction of the PMO.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier this year said once the policy is approved, India could emerge as a hub for automobile manufacturing as key raw material available from scrapping steel, aluminum, and plastic are bound to be recycled, bringing down automobile prices by "20-30 percent". On July 26, 2019, the government had proposed amendments to motor vehicle rules to allow the scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years in a bid to spur the adoption of electrical vehicles.

In a draft notification, the government proposed renewal of fitness certificates for vehicles older than 15 years every six months instead of the current time-frame of one year.

