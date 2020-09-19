Left Menu
Development News Edition

Book offers ideas on startup investment

Nath and Mitra, founders of the start-up Lead Angels, say that successful startups tend to fit into this framework, whereas failures miss out on one or more parameters such as size of the market, team or risks. "Therefore, it is useful to evaluate your startup within this framework," they suggest in the book, published by Penguin Random House.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:10 IST
Book offers ideas on startup investment
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A new book analyses funding in startups through stories of success and failures and also highlights various scenarios in these companies amid the coronavirus pandemic. In "Funding Your Startup and Other Nightmares", authors Dhruv Nath and Sushanto Mitra recommend that founders should evaluate their startup or potential startup using a 'PERSISTENT framework'.

This framework is about solving a problem, earnings model, risks and how to mitigate them, size of the market, innovation, scalability, team, entry barriers, identifying a large niche where the entire market is crowded and traction. Nath and Mitra, founders of the start-up Lead Angels, say that successful startups tend to fit into this framework, whereas failures miss out on one or more parameters such as size of the market, team or risks.

"Therefore, it is useful to evaluate your startup within this framework," they suggest in the book, published by Penguin Random House. The book has a foreword by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and vice chairman of naukri.com. Does every start-up need funding? "If you are building a solid product, you would most likely need money to build it. If you are in a business where rapid growth is the only way to stay ahead of competition, yes, you would definitely need funding - perhaps lots of it. If you are trying to build a consumer brand, you have no choice -you must raise money," the authors say.

"Also, even if you do need to raise money, funding and valuations should not be your focus. Focus on building your business. If you can do that, the funding will come. Don't chase funding. Build a successful business, and let funding chase you," they write. On the impact of COVID-19 on funding, Nath and Mitra say that businesses have slowed down, even if temporarily, and people have lost money.

"That doesn't mean they (people) will not invest, but they will perhaps be far more choosy. And that brings us back to our favourite theme - ensure that your startup is PERSISTENT, and you stand a better chance of getting angel funds. By the way, this is true for any crisis, and not just COVID-19," they write. According to the authors, while the COVID-19 crisis has made things tougher for everyone, at least in the short term, it has opened huge opportunities for some companies.

They also say that policymakers have realised that startups provide growth in the economy and generate jobs. "And all in double quick time with limited capital. Therefore governments across the world - including the government of India - are going all out to support startups. Not only does the government provide grants, it also gives significant tax exemptions to start-ups registered with Startup India," they say.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Govt focussing on lowering road transport costs: V K Singh

The government is taking various steps to reduce road transport costs which in turn will make goods and services cheaper for common man, Union minister V K Singh said on Saturday. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Singh was ...

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Actor Lee Min Ho has achieved another feat as he surpassed 19.5 million followers on the social media platform Instagram becoming the first Korean celebrity to amass that much followers.His fanbase has surged massively over the past few mon...

BFI postpones elections due to pandemic, office-bearers get three-month extension

The COVID-19 pandemic on Saturday forced a postponement of the upcoming Boxing Federation of India BFI elections, resulting in a three-month tenure extension for president Ajay Singh and his executive committee. During its Special General M...

Gas filled balloons explode during PM Modi's birthday fete in TN

A huge bunch of balloons burst into a ball of fire after sparks from firecrackers punctured them just before release during Prime Minister Narendra Modis weeklong birthday celebrations here injuring a number of people, police said on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020