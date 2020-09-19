Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAMS garners over Rs 666 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

The company has finalised the allocation of 54,19,230 shares at Rs 1,230 apiece to 35 anchor investors, CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds, said in a filing to stock exchanges. At this price, the company garnered Rs 666.56 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:24 IST
CAMS garners over Rs 666 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS has raised a little over Rs 666 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale that opens for public subscription on Monday. The company has finalized the allocation of 54,19,230 shares at Rs 1,230 apiece to 35 anchor investors, CAMS, which acts as a registrar and transfer agent (RTA) for mutual funds, said in a filing to stock exchanges.

At this price, the company garnered Rs 666.56 crore. Of the 35 anchor investors, 17 foreign portfolio investors, 13 mutual fund through 30 schemes, three insurance companies, and two alternative investment funds subscribed shares.

Some of the anchor investors are SmallCap World Fund, HSBC, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Caisse de Depot et Placement First State Investments, Eastspring Investments, Fidelity Investment Trust, Goldman Sachs, Government of Singapore, Nomura Funds Ireland Public Ltd. The offer will see the sale of 1,82,46,600 equity shares or 37.4 percent stake by NSE Investments, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

The entire quantum of shares being sold to investors is NSE's holding and there will not be any new issue of shares that may see money coming into the company. The issue will open on September 21 and closes on September 23.

The price band has been set at Rs 1,229-1,230 per share and the company will raise Rs 2,242 crore at the upper end of the band. Computer Age Management Services (CAMS) is a technology-driven financial infrastructure and services provider to mutual funds and other financial institutions.

Headquartered in Chennai, CAMS is co-owned by NSE Investments, Warburg Pincus, Faering Capital ACSYS Investments, and HDFC Group. The company claims to be India's largest registrar and transfer agent of mutual funds with a market share of nearly 70 percent, based on mutual fund average assets under management (AAUM), as of November 2019.

The issue is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt Ltd.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

42 MoUs inked during lockdown; 3 new policies unveiled: TN CM

Chennai, Sep 19 PTI Tamil Nadu has signed 42 memoranda of understanding MOUs during the COVID-19 enforced lockdown while three policies in the information technology sector were launched on Saturday. The policies are on cyber security, bloc...

Red alert in Kannur district as heavy rain lashes parts of Kerala

A two-day red alert was issued for Kannur district as heavy rains affected several parts of Kerala. Kannur District Collector on Saturday said, A red alert has been declared in Kannur for today and tomorrow. Traffic movement to hilly areas ...

Govt focussing on lowering road transport costs: V K Singh

The government is taking various steps to reduce road transport costs which in turn will make goods and services cheaper for common man, Union minister V K Singh said on Saturday. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Singh was ...

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

Actor Lee Min Ho has achieved another feat as he surpassed 19.5 million followers on the social media platform Instagram becoming the first Korean celebrity to amass that much followers.His fanbase has surged massively over the past few mon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020