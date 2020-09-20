Left Menu
'Rosie': Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment present the first look of Palak Tiwari & Vivek Oberoi

Rosie - The Saffron Chapter is based on true events. Events that occurred in 2003; which means we were already in the digital age. Gurugram in India was already home to some of the biggest call centres. And this story happened in one such Call Center called Saffron.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 12:06 IST
Rosie - The Saffron Chapter. Image Credit: ANI

Rosie - The Saffron Chapter is based on true events. Events that occurred in 2003; which means we were already in the digital age. Gurugram in India was already home to some of the biggest call centres. And this story happened in one such Call Center called Saffron. Rosie was one of the employees at Saffron. When she suddenly stopped coming to the office one day unprecedentedly, an investigation was conducted. The shocking outcome of this investigation was that Rosie had died eight years back!

The story obviously garnered a lot of media and public attention as well as coverage. However, nobody could actually figure out what had transpired. After all, it is not every day you hear about a ghost working in a regular office, visible to each of the thousand-odd people working there, and leading an otherwise normal life.

What unfinished business did she have? Did she want to avenge something? Or resolve something? Our film seeks to answer those questions and more. Rosie is not a typical Indian Horror film with spirits appearing and disappearing or unnecessary gore and mystical appearances or disappearances.

"Rosie is a perfect combination of mystery and horror. Horror as a genre itself is underexplored in the Indian film industry and on top of that, Rosie being a true story makes it even more interesting. We're all set to bring a spine chilling story to the audiences where from music to background score and edit, every small element will add new dimensions to the film," said Vishal Ranjan Mishra, Director about the first look. "It is more of a realistic horror thriller, a genre that we are trying to create. Armed with haunting music, Rosie will make you want to really check if the person standing next to you is actually a human or a spirit," said Kussum Arora, Producer.

"Rosie irrefutably is not your average horror film; it's an amalgamation of romance, spine chilling thrills, laced with an intriguing perspective. What makes it even better is the eximious team of people behind it. I'm truly honoured to be a part of this production and this family along with a team of people that are true aficionados of their respective fields such as Prerna Ma'am, Vivek sir, and our amazing writer and director Vishal sir," said Debutant Palak Tiwari. "Horror genre is one of the most successful genres on the planet and also has one of the highest ROIs (Return On Investments). Film audiences globally love this brain-teasing, eerie & complex films. The beauty in Rosie is that it's based on true incidents, which is a first in India. I am pretty confident that we, yet again have a winner in our hands," said Girish Johar, Producer beaming with excitement.

"With 'Rosie', our attempt is to create a strong content-driven film with solid production values. There is an entire team working very hard on the creative aspects of the film to make sure of that!" added Sandhya Ramachandran, Associate Producer. "Rosie - The Saffron Chapter" is not just an exquisite production of cinema, it's the beginning of a franchise being launched under the Mandiraa Entertainment & Oberoi Mega banner. It is visionary Prerna V Arora's creation. Prerna is an extraordinary person. She is strong, exuberant, and visionary. Working on "Rosie" with her is an incredible learning and an amazing experience. Watch out for "Rosie" Lekin Palat Kar Mat Dekhna. Based on true events, it is set to create a benchmark in the Horror genre of the Indian film industry," Reshabh D Saraf, Producer.

The film is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment and produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf, Girish Johar, Keyur Pandya, Sanjeet S Yermal, and Sandhya Ramachandran. This story is provided by Mandiraa Entertainment. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

'Rosie': Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment present the first look of Palak Tiwari & Vivek Oberoi

