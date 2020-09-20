Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka's new industrial policy to push mobile production in state to Rs 30K cr: ICEA

Currently the state's share in the country is 1-1.5 per cent (Rs 2,500 crore) of mobile production, which is expected to cross 7 per cent or Rs 30,000 crore by 2023," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said. "This will also boost employment by creating 1.2 lakh jobs by 2023," he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 14:35 IST
Karnataka's new industrial policy to push mobile production in state to Rs 30K cr: ICEA

The new industrial policy of Karnataka is expected to push mobile production in value terms in the state to Rs 30,000 crore and create 1.2 lakh jobs by 2023, mobile handset and electronics body ICEA said on Sunday. In August, Karnataka announced New Industrial Policy (NIP) 2020-25 which has a provision to incentivise mobile manufacturing.

The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), whose members include Apple, Winstron, Lava, among others, said specific policy incentives such as production linked incentive of 1 per cent of annual turnover during the policy period for five years is a welcome and bold step by the state government. "We are confident that such initiatives will help the ESDM (Electronics System Design and Manufacturing) sector to grow. Currently the state's share in the country is 1-1.5 per cent (Rs 2,500 crore) of mobile production, which is expected to cross 7 per cent or Rs 30,000 crore by 2023," ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said.

"This will also boost employment by creating 1.2 lakh jobs by 2023," he added. Karnataka has an estimated gross state domestic product of over Rs 16 lakh crore, with 70 per cent of India's chip designers based in the state.

The new industrial policy provides for reimbursement of stamp duty and registration charges, reimbursement of land conversion fee, power tariff reimbursement and exemption from electricity duty. "The Karnataka government's NIP 2020-25 is a very forward looking policy which addresses several crucial labour reforms such as working shifts for women employees, overtime hours...Such measures put Karnataka at the forefront of 'Ease of Doing Business' in the country," Sudipto Gupta, managing director, Wistron India and chairman of ICEA's labour and HR Committee said.

Wistron is one of the electronic manufacturing companies in the state which plans to raise its headcount from around 2,000 in May 2020 to 20,000 by the end of next fiscal year..

TRENDING

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

World News Roundup: Taiwan scrambles fighters as Chinese jets again fly near island; Belarus warns EU against inviting Lukashenko's rival to meeting and more

Lee Min Ho achieves another feat thanks to his massive fan base

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Three months posting at district hospital is must for PG medical students

By Priyanka Sharma The Board of Governors in super-session of Medical Council of India has framed fresh rules for all postgraduate students pursuing MDMS in broad specialities in all medical colleges or institutions shall undergo a compulso...

Heated debate on farm bills; oppn members tear papers, heckle presiding officer

Some opposition members led by the TMC climbed on to the chairmans podium, tore official papers, and heckled the presiding officer as they opposed the governments push to pass two contentious farm bills on Sunday without considering their d...

India's COVID recoveries continue to rise, cross 43 lakh so far

India has reported high COVID recoveries of over 43 lakh 43,03,043 till September 20. According to the government, at least 94,612 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, resulting in the Recovery Rate tou...

Guj: 61-year-old COVID-19 patient kills self in Junagadh hosp

A 61-year-old COVID-19 patienton Sunday allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the thirdfloor of a private hospital where he was being treated inKeshod town in Gujarats Junagadh district, police saidThe man, a retired government employe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020