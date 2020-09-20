C'garh CM to inaugurate flight services in Jagdalpur on Monday

Aviation services from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, which were suspended in 2018 after being operational for about four months, will restart from Monday, officials said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will virtually inaugurate the flight services of Alliance Air from Jagdalpur for Raipur and Hyderabad under the Regional Connectivity Scheme around 11 am, a public relations department official said.

On the occasion, Baghel will also interact with passengers through video-conference from Raipur. The inaugural flight will be given water canon salute at Jagdalpur airport, he said.

Rakesh R Sahay, Director of Swami Vivekanand Airport in Raipur, said the airline services from Jagdalpur were first started in June 2018 by Air Odisha, but it was discontinued from November 2018. To restart the passenger airline services, Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, successfully operated its test flight ATR-72 in March this year, he said.

On Monday, flight 9I-885 (JGB) will take off from Hyderabad at 9.50 am and land at around 11.15 am in Jagdalpur, where the opening ceremony will be held before its departure to Raipur, he said. The flight will return the same day from Raipur to Hyderabad via Jagdalpur, leaving the Chhattisgarh capital at 1.40 pm, he added.

The flights will operate all days of the week, he added.