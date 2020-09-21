IRCTC starts clone special trains to cope up with rush
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday started 20 pairs of clone special trains services on specific routes to counter the heavy rush in special trains.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 14:44 IST
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Monday started 20 pairs of clone special trains services on specific routes to counter the heavy rush in special trains. A clone train will be running with the same number like the actual train to carry wait-listed ticket holders.
Millions of workers migrated back from cities to villages after the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed in late March, bringing industrial activities to a virtual halt. With the easing of restrictions, many of them have started coming back to industrial belts in cities and small towns. That has led to a heavy rush of passengers at railway stations across the country.
