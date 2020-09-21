Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coming months going to be challenging due to coronavirus pandemic: Radico Khaitan's MD

The coming months of the current fiscal are going to be challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in shutting down of major global economies, and consumers may hold back discretionary spends to focus on health and hygiene, according to liquor major Radico Khaitan MD Abhishek Khaitan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:04 IST
Coming months going to be challenging due to coronavirus pandemic: Radico Khaitan's MD
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The coming months of the current fiscal are going to be challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has resulted in shutting down of major global economies, and consumers may hold back discretionary spends to focus on health and hygiene, according to liquor major Radico Khaitan MD Abhishek Khaitan. Although the spirits industry has faced significant challenges in the short term, he said the long-term dynamics of the industry in India remained intact due to a host of favourable factors. Expansion of the middle-class, increasing rural consumption and dispersed urbanisation, greater acceptance of social drinking and a higher proportion of the young population entering the drinking age are some of the factors, Khaitan added.

In his address to shareholders in the company's Annual Report 2019-20, Khaitan said, "In the current scenario, the company has adopted a deliberate and prudent approach which is not very different from our long-term strategy. First and foremost is the focus on strengthening our brand portfolio." Radico Khaitan will continue to launch brands in the premium category, which will contribute to the future growth, he said. The company will reassess and refocus its advertising and sales promotion strategy with the share of digital to increase even further going forward, he added. "We are taking a conscious effort towards the review of each capex (capital expenditure) and cost line item. Particularly in the context of the COVID-19 scenario, this will enable the company to further optimise cash flows and make operations much leaner," Khaitan said.

On the future impact of the pandemic, he said, "We entered the new financial year when the major global economies were shut down. The impact is widespread and the coming months are going to be challenging." He further said, "Consumers are likely to hold back on discretionary spends with focus on health and hygiene potentially leading to future behaviour shifts. Going forward, technology will take a centre stage for providing convenience and enhanced experiences to consumers." Given the uncertain economic environment, Khaitan said it is difficult to predict how exactly is the consumer behaviour going to change in the longer term and its impact on business models. "Radico Khaitan has a strong brand equity and loyal consumer base. This will enable us to continue to gain market shares in the coming years," he said.

The company would continue to take necessary steps to maintain its "robust foundation and financial strength whilst at the same time delivering differentiated consumer experience", Khaitan added. In 2019-20, he said that despite the ongoing economic crisis, the company delivered Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) volume growth of 12.5 per cent, led by "prestige and above" category with a volume growth of 15.2 per cent.

"We currently have four millionaire brands and at least two more of our brands are approaching the milestone of annual sales of a million cases in the near to mid-term," Khaitan said. He added that the 8PM family of brands has crossed a total volume of 10 million cases during the financial year 2019-20.

Radico Khaitan sells a wide range of spirits, including the popular 8PM Whisky, Old Admiral Brandy, Whytehall Premium Brandy, Contessa Rum and Rampur Indian Single Malt Whisky, among others.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi lays foundation stone for National Highway projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for nine National Highway Projects worth Rs 14000 crore in Bihar and launched the project to provide internet services through Optical Fibre in the state today through video confer...

Scotland's Sturgeon says tougher COVID-19 restrictions on the way

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Monday that additional restrictions aimed at tackling the growing spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak would almost certainly be imposed within days. Sturgeon said urgent action was needed...

4,703 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 3,58,893; death toll mounts to 5,135

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh rose to 5,135 on Monday with 88 more fatalities, while 4,703 fresh cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 3,58,893, officials said. Briefing reporters here, Additional Chief Secret...

Route Mobile makes dream debut, shares jump 86 pc

Shares of Route Mobile Ltd on Monday made a stellar stock market debut as they jumped 86 per cent at close of trade against its issue price of Rs 350. On the BSE, it got listed at Rs 708, reflecting a jump of 102.28 per cent from the issue ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020