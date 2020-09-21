Here's how the Bajaj Finance FD interest calculator helps in financial planning

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Amid falling repo rates and steps taken by RBI for injecting liquidity in the economy, interest rates on several fixed-income instruments have been slashed. Additionally, markets are rife with high volatility, which is why investors are looking for investment avenues offering fixed income instruments like an FD.

A fixed deposit is an efficient way to park savings as it offers a steady growth without any risk. Before investing in an FD, it is important to know the amount one expects to earn at the end of the duration. An FD calculator can be used for this purpose. Investors looking to plan their savings beforehand can use the Bajaj Finance FD interest calculator which will help them determine the maturity amount, interest payouts and maturity date before they invest. Not only this but Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv is offering Fixed Deposit with an attractive interest rate of up to 7.35 per cent. Individuals below 60 years of age can gain from FD interest rates up to 7.10 per cent, with an additional rate benefit of 0.10 per cent on investing online. Senior citizens can get an additional rate benefit of 0.25 per cent, regardless of their mode of investment.

Here's how to use Bajaj Finance FD interest calculator: Using the FD interest rate calculator makes it easy for investors to plan their investments, before investing. Follow these two simple steps to use the calculator -

Step 1 - Enter the desired investment amount and tenure. Step 2 - Select the tenure of investment With just one click, your FD maturity amount, earned interest and the payout amount is displayed on the screen. By using the FD Calculator, monthly interest or any other periodic income can also be determined.

The FD rate calculator or FD return calculator is also an effective tool for those living overseas and want to invest in a Fixed Deposit. Bajaj Finance is also accepting deposits from NRIs, they can get attractive returns on their deposits and grow their savings easily. Bajaj Finance FD interest calculator can be used for:

Comparing various FD interest rates - Often investors like to spend some time researching and planning their investments. Hence, to help them plan well, the Bajaj Finance FD calculator comes handy and enables them to quickly calculate their maturity amount, date and interest payouts so they can choose between cumulative and non-cumulative FD options. For instance, Bajaj Finance FD is currently offering a maximum of 7.35 per cent interest on its FD, with senior citizens earning an extra 0.25 per cent over and above the promised rate. Apart from this easy to use the tool, customers can avail other benefits offered by the company when they choose to invest in Bajaj Finance FD, such as -

Online Application Process - Bajaj Finance offers its investors an option to invest in an online FD through an easy online process that is completely paperless and convenient. For customers below 60 years of age, there is an additional rate benefit of 0.10 per cent on investing online. Flexible Tenures - Not only can the investors calculate their returns beforehand, but Bajaj Finance also provides its investors to choose a tenure between 12 and 60 months according to their preference. Investors also have the flexibility to choose the frequency of interest payouts, which can be received on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual basis. Online Loan against Fixed Deposit - In case of any financial emergency, the company offers investors the choice to withdraw prematurely from the fixed deposit amount invested post the initial lock-in period of 3 months. However, in 'Loan against FD' the customer can only withdraw 75 per cent of their FD value.

The aforementioned features in addition to the attractive FD interest rates make Bajaj Finance FD one of the top investment options to consider. Investors can use the FD calculator to plan and calculate their return on their investments. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)