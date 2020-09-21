Left Menu
Bollywood's latest discovery- Ratan Pratap

Popular TV host Ratan Pratap opened up about his journey so far in a recent interview. Ratan, who was born in Nagpur, moved to Mumbai for his post graduate studies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 16:35 IST
Bollywood's latest discovery- Ratan Pratap
Ratan Pratap. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI/Media Dekho INC): Popular TV host Ratan Pratap opened up about his journey so far in a recent interview. Ratan, who was born in Nagpur, moved to Mumbai for his post graduate studies. "When I was in school, I would love to be on stage. Whether it was hosting, dancing or acting, I would always participate in everything. The field of performing arts really fascinated me. I am not saying that I was great at it, but I simply enjoyed being on stage and performing in front of a crowd. Almost every kid feels that way. I then moved to Pune to pursue my graduation degree in business management. After completing that I moved to Mumbai for a diploma degree where I got an opportunity to host a few functions. These were concerts or college fests. I was happy to do them as they paid well and were good part time jobs. Soon, I was signed with an agency. I gave a few auditions and got through to one of the biggest live broadcast networks at the time. They launched me as a host on digital platform".

Ratan Pratap went on to host several dance realities shows such as India Dance Week and became a popular Indian household name. He was awarded as the 'Best Celebrity Anchor 2019' by Starlite Excellence Awards. He can also be seen performing at award shows and celebrations apart from TV and digital space. Ratan has been announced as the 'World Peace Ambassador' by the World Peacekeeper's Movement and the Wockhardt Foundation in November 2019.

"I don't really take success very seriously. In showbiz everything is unpredictable. You cannot let success or failure get to your head. It is crucial to remain grounded, focused and most importantly positive. I know how many rejections I have faced before being finalized for one show. The ratio is very high and hence I value every opportunity given to me. This is a very competitive field and you have to be on your toes constantly," he said, when asked about the success Ratan has received at such a young age. The young star is an inspiration to the youth as he has made it in Bollywood on his own terms and without any personal connections.

"When I came to Mumbai, I did not know anybody. I had zero connections within the industry. I have walked into rooms introducing myself, waited outside producers' offices for hours and auditioned for so many projects. Even after being launched by a huge platform, I did not have work after my show came to an end. I had to go through the same process of auditioning and endless meetings because I did not know anyone personally. And even if I developed some connections during my show, I was always shy to call up a producer and ask for recommendations". "I don't know honestly. Although, if I had access I am sure I would have had better opportunities and experiences," he said, when asked if he faced any kind of discrimination due to being an outsider.

Ratan Pratap enjoys a great fan following on social media and is photographed by the paparazzi regularly. "I understand that the media is an integral part of my job. And to be honest, the paparazzi has never bothered me or invaded my personal space. I am okay being followed by photographers if I am at a public place. I guess it's a part and parcel of my job. Sometimes, if I am out with friends and family, they get uncomfortable as they haven't signed up for this, but I understand that the photographers are just doing their job," elaborated Ratan, when asked if this bothers him. Ratan recently shot for a commercial and he said that things have definitely changed after the COVID pandemic. "It is a completely different experience to be on set now. Everyone is wearing protective gear and there is a great risk being around a unit of so many people. But life has to move on and we need to adjust to the new normal with all necessary precautions," he explained.

According to reports Ratan Pratap has been signed by an OTT platform and is set to make his acting debut in an original series. "I don't want to talk about that currently. When the time is right and things fall in place, I will be in a better position to comment," he spoke. This story is provided by Media Dekho INC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Media Dekho INC)

